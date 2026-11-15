MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Effective military training requires more than operational expertise. Sound personnel management, efficient logistics, financial discipline and comprehensive welfare support are essential to building resilient institutions capable of sustaining operational readiness and delivering on their mandates.

The Counter Insurgency, Terrorism and Stabilization Operations (CITSO) Training Centre conducted a three-day Personnel and Logistics Seminar from 10 to 12 November 2026, aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency, strengthening institutional capacity and improving personnel support systems critical to the Centre's training mandate.

Officially opened by the CITSO Training Centre Chief Instructor, Colonel Kiprop, the seminar brought together directing staff from Headquarters Kenya Army Personnel, Ulinzi Health Services Fund (UHSF), Kenya Army Operations Centre/School of Operations and Tactics (KAOC/SOO), Laikipia Air Base, Defence Headquarters Compensation and Welfare (C&W), Defence Forces Medical Insurance Scheme (DEFMIS), Defence Savings and Credit Co-operative Society (DESACCO) and Defence Forces Welfare Services (DEFWES).

The seminar addressed key aspects of institutional administration and personnel welfare, including human resource management, medical coverage, stores procedures, mental health awareness, prevention of alcohol and substance abuse, financial management and welfare support.

Through interactive sessions and professional exchanges, participants gained practical insights into effective resource management, administrative accountability and the importance of integrated personnel support systems in sustaining institutional efficiency.

The engagement also underscored the critical link between personnel welfare, logistical preparedness and training effectiveness, highlighting the need for coordinated administrative structures that support both individual well-being and institutional performance. The seminar reflects CITSO Training Centre's continued commitment to professional excellence, responsible resource management and the development of a capable, well-supported workforce.

By enhancing administrative competencies and strengthening personnel and logistics support systems, the Centre continues to build the institutional capacity necessary to deliver quality military training and contribute to the Kenya Defence Forces' operational readiness.

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