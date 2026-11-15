MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrea's Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, conducted a seminar for nationals in Khartoum on 13 November, focusing on the objective situation in the homeland, regional and global developments and the timely responsibilities of nationals.

Regarding regional instability, Ambassador Isa said that the regime in power in Ethiopia, 'Prosperity Party', is the main source of the lack of peace and stability in the region. He stressed that the regime is seeking to divert attention from its internal conflicts by violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighboring countries, in contravention of international law and the UN Charter.

Stating that Eritrea's efforts to defend itself are just and supported by the Charter of the United Nations, Ambassador Isa called on nationals inside the country and abroad to enhance their awareness, organization and unity and participate in the national resilience program.

Strongly denouncing the Prosperity Party's provocations and hostility against Eritrea's sovereignty, the nationals expressed readiness to fulfil what is expected of them.

At the meeting, nationals residing in Khartoum also elected a provisional executive committee mandated to facilitate the establishment of the Eritrean community in Khartoum.

In related news, Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa and Mr. Ismail Musa, head of Public and Community Affairs, met with government officials in Port Sudan, Kassala and Khartoum to discuss the daily activities and living conditions of nationals residing in Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Information, Eritrea" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo