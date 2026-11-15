MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Independent Election Commission (IEC) will set the polling date accordingly.

-Council of Ministers approves 2026 Regulation on Candidacy and Election Procedures for Municipal Council Membership and Election Appeals.

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – In a session held Sunday and chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Jafar Hassan, the Council of Ministers on Sunday approved a decision to hold elections of Jordan's municipal councils and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Council.

Pursuant to the law, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) will set the election date and the decision will be published in the Official Gazette.

This decision is made in accordance with Article 49 of the Local Administration Law No. 16 of 2026, and Article 6 of the Greater Amman Municipality Law (and its amendments) No. 18 of 2021.

Under both provisions, the Cabinet shall issue a decision to hold elections for municipal councils and the GAM Council, while the commission shall set the polling date and the relevant decision will be published in the Official Gazette.

In a related context, the Cabinet also approved the 2026 Bylaw on Candidacy and Election Procedures for Municipal Council Membership and Election Appeals, as part of ongoing efforts to develop the legislative and regulatory framework governing the electoral process.

The regulation aims to establish a "clear and comprehensive" procedural framework for managing municipal council elections.

This system also seeks to ensure integrity of the preparation of voter rolls, providing clarity on candidacy procedures, and ensuring the orderly conduct of voting, vote counting, and announcement of results.

Furthermore, the move seeks to guarantee effectiveness of mechanisms for handling objections and appeals, while strengthening coordination among the various competent authorities.

The bylaw also governs all stages for preparing voter rolls from their public announcement and rectification to conclude adjudication of relevant applications and objections and designates the courts authorized to hear appeals, all in accordance with the relevant provisions set forth in the new regulation.

//Petra//AG