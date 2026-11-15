MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman Musa Maaytah on Sunday met with a European Union (EU) election follow-up mission to review recommendations issued by the EU Election Observation Mission following Jordan's 2024 Lower House elections.

The delegation was headed by Member of the European Parliament Željana Zovko, who led the EU Election Observation Mission in 2024, and included two electoral experts.

According to an IEC statement, the meeting aimed to follow up on the mission's recommendations as part of efforts to ensure the electoral process adheres to international standards and best practices.

Maaytah stressed the importance of international election observation, reaffirming the IEC's commitment to reviewing recommendations and observations from local and international monitoring missions.

He said the commission considers these observations valuable feedback for building on strengths and addressing potential shortcomings in the electoral process.

The IEC previously received the EU mission's final report, which commended the commission's management of the elections and its efforts to facilitate the observers' work and ensure their safety.

The report also included recommendations on improving electoral legislation, strengthening oversight of election campaigns and campaign financing, expanding voter education and political participation, and ensuring polling stations are accessible to persons with disabilities.

The EU Election Observation Mission was deployed at the IEC's official invitation to monitor the 2024 Lower House of Parliament elections. It comprised 100 observers from EU member states, deployed across all electoral districts in Jordan.

//Petra// AJ