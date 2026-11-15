MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: City Traffic Police have launched a crackdown on vehicles and motorcycles equipped with high-intensity flashing lights in different parts of the city to ensure public safety and prevent road accidents.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar Dr Zahidullah, excessively bright and dazzling flashing lights affect the vision of oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of road accidents.

He said the traffic police are also running an awareness campaign to inform citizens about the harmful effects of these lights and advise them to adopt precautionary measures while driving.

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The CTO urged citizens to avoid using unnecessary and excessively bright flashing lights on their vehicles and motorcycles and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

According to the traffic police, the crackdown will be expanded in the second phase, targeting shopkeepers selling flashing lights and other individuals involved in the practice.