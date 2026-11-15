MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A 39-year-old man was injured in the enemy strike. He sustained shrapnel wounds to his head and torso. His condition is preliminarily assessed as moderately serious," the statement said.

Semikin added that medical personnel are providing the injured man with all necessary assistance.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the attack damaged a two-story building and caused a fire. Rescue workers evacuated five people.

Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, said that emergency response and recovery efforts were underway in the city.

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"Water supply is expected to return to normal within the next 30 minutes. We are restoring heating. We expect approximately 75% of consumers to have heating within an hour," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, medical facilities have switched to backup power supplies, and patient care continues as usual. Mobile network operators remain operational, while traffic lights are also functioning on backup power.

The city's Points of Invincibility are ready to operate and will be opened if necessary, Fedorov added.

As previously reported, on November 14, Russian forces launched eight strikes on Zaporizhzhia, injuring five people, including an elderly woman.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine