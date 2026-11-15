Russian Forces Attack Car With Drone In Kharkiv, Injuring Three People
"According to preliminary information, three people were injured when an enemy drone struck in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Emergency medical teams are on their way to the site of the attack," the statement said.Read also: Enemy strikes energy facility, triggering emergency power outages in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a fire had broken out at the impact site.
As previously reported, Russian forces injured 14 residents of the Kharkiv region over the previous day, damaging businesses, warehouses, and residential buildings.
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