MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, three people were injured when an enemy drone struck in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Emergency medical teams are on their way to the site of the attack," the statement said.

Enemy strikes energy facility, triggering emergency power outages in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a fire had broken out at the impact site.

As previously reported, Russian forces injured 14 residents of the Kharkiv region over the previous day, damaging businesses, warehouses, and residential buildings.