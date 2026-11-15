Russians Attack Odesa, Damaging Infrastructure
"The enemy attacked Odesa. Infrastructure has been damaged. Cars are on fire. Details are still being clarified," he said.Read also: Russian drone strikes residential building in Kropyvnytskyi, three injured
As previously reported, Russian drones attacked a fire and rescue station twice in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, setting a service vehicle on fire.
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