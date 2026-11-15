MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked Odesa. Infrastructure has been damaged. Cars are on fire. Details are still being clarified," he said.

Russian drone strikes residential building in Kropyvnytskyi, three injured

As previously reported, Russian drones attacked a fire and rescue station twice in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, setting a service vehicle on fire.