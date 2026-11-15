MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Kyiv region: A man born in 1940 was injured in a second Russian attack on the Vyshhorod district. He received the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

The attack targeted a warehouse facility belonging to an industrial enterprise.

Russian forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, injuring one person

Rescuers extinguished the fire. They are currently carrying out work to douse the structures and dismantle damaged building elements.

As previously reported, a Russian attack in the morning caused a fire at an enterprise's warehouse facilities in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine