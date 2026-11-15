By Alimat Aliyeva

The annual NATO Charity Bazaar has been held at NATO Headquarters, with Azerbaijan actively participating in the event.

Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to NATO, together with the Military Representation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to the NATO Military Committee, took part in the charity event.

The bazaar brought together representatives from nearly 40 countries. With the sponsorship of Hyatt Regency Baku, Azerbaijan presented a stand featuring national products and traditional Azerbaijani cuisine.

The event was attended by senior officials from NATO's International Staff and International Military Staff, ambassadors and military representatives of allied and partner countries, as well as other distinguished guests.

Azerbaijan's national products and rich culinary heritage attracted considerable interest from visitors.