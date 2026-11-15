Corina Brdar has spent 30 years working the field of conservation ecology. As a scholar in interdisciplinary social research she is interested in understanding the human side of ecology and acknowledging the role of relationships with the more-than-human. Through her current PhD research she will draw on her lived experiences to contribute to the field of conservation social science.

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