Corina Brdar
- PhD Student, Interdisciplinary Social Research, Trent University
Corina Brdar has spent 30 years working the field of conservation ecology. As a scholar in interdisciplinary social research she is interested in understanding the human side of ecology and acknowledging the role of relationships with the more-than-human. Through her current PhD research she will draw on her lived experiences to contribute to the field of conservation social science.Experience
- 2026–present PhD student, Trent University 2025–2026 MA student, Queen's University 2025–2025 Conservation consultant, Forest Stewardship Council Canada 2022–2025 Conservation and planning manager, Ontario Nature 2021–2022 Restoration specialist, Parks Canada 2019–2021 Senior ecologist, Ontario Parks 2002–2019 Zone Ecologist, Ontario Parks 2000–2002 Planner, Ontario Parks 1997–2000 MSc student, University of Alberta
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