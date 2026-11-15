PhD Student, School of Planning, University of Waterloo

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Pooja Kumar is a PhD student at the School of Planning, University of Waterloo. She is a Registered Professional Planner and a Member of the Canadian Institute of Planners. After completing an undergraduate degree in journalism in India, Pooja worked as a print news reporter for The Indian Express in Delhi. She then specialized in environmental planning at the graduate level in Canada, and worked as a planner in the public and private sectors in Canada, and in the not-for-profit sector in Ethiopia. Pooja also holds a recent graduate degree in Island Studies and has served as the coordinator of the Institute of Island Studies and the UNESCO Chair in Island Studies and Sustainability at the University of Prince Edward Island, Canada.



–present PhD student, University of Waterloo

2024–2025 Coordinator, Institute of Island Studies and UNESCO Chair in Island Studies and Sustainability, University of Prince Edward Island

2022–2023 Planner, City of Yellowknife

2016–2019 Senior Municipal Affairs Officer, Government of Prince Edward Island

2013–2014 Environmental Planner, Canadian Urban Institute

2007–2010 Consultant, Metropolitan Knowledge International 2003–2005 Reporter, The Indian Express



2020 University of Prince Edward Island, Master of Arts in Island Studies

2008 Queen's University, Master of Urban and Regional Planning 2004 University of Delhi (LSR), Bachelor (Honours) of Journalism



Canadian Institute of Planners Prince Edward Island Institute of Professional Planners

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