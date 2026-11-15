MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Linda Khoo and Nabilah Saleh

MANILA, Nov 15 (NNN) -- ASEAN will establish a regional creative industries hub in the Philippines to help Southeast Asia's creative businesses reach global markets.

In a declaration adopted at the 49th ASEAN Summit on Sunday, the bloc's leaders tasked the ASEAN Centre of Excellence for Creative Industries (ACE-CI) with conducting research, promoting innovation and strengthening intellectual property protection.

The leaders urged member states to leverage the centre to help creative entrepreneurs develop their skills and gain better access to financing and technology.

They also called for greater opportunities for small businesses, start-ups, women, young people, freelancers and local communities.

The declaration called for the responsible and sustainable commercialisation of ASEAN's creative goods and services while“safeguarding ASEAN's tangible and intangible cultural heritage, including traditional knowledge and cultural expressions”.

The centre will also facilitate links between creative industry institutions and practitioners to promote the easy movement of goods, services, talent and investment across the region.

--NNN