MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIJING, Nov 15 (NNN-Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on jointly building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future will be published on Monday, reported Xinhua.

It is a compilation of excerpts from Xi's important remarks on the subject made between October 2013 and November 2025.

The article by Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 22nd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article stresses that the Asia-Pacific at present is an economic region with the world's greatest growth dynamism and development potential and is widely recognised as an important engine of global economic growth.

It calls for sustaining the region's strong development momentum, embracing a future of shared prosperity, and jointly building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future featuring openness and inclusiveness, innovation-driven growth, greater connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The article points out that the Asia-Pacific should remain the locomotive of economic globalisation.

Efforts should be made to contribute significantly to the world through more vibrant and resilient Asia-Pacific cooperation, it notes.

The article calls for taking the lead in safeguarding peace and stability, and resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation.

It emphasises the need to play a leading role in enhancing openness and connectivity, firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core, and advance regional economic integration and the building of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.

The article also urges efforts to lead the way in pursuing win-win cooperation, fostering a pattern of cooperation in which countries support each other's success and achieve common development.

It further underlines the importance of taking the lead in pursuing benefits for all and inclusiveness, with efforts to better bridge development gaps, continuously improve people's well-being, and advance common prosperity for all people in the Asia-Pacific.

The article stresses that no matter how far China develops, it will remain rooted in the Asia-Pacific, contribute to its development and bring benefits to the region.

China will remain committed to the path of peaceful development and pursue a win-win strategy of opening up.

While pursuing its own development, China will actively promote common development among Asia-Pacific countries and create more opportunities for people in the region, it states.

The article says China stands ready to work with all parties to jointly build an Asia-Pacific community, promote regional growth and prosperity, and advance practical cooperation in areas that include the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, connectivity, the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

--NNN-XINHUA