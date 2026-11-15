MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA, Nov 15 (NNN-Wafa) -- Thousands of Palestinians on Sunday attended the funeral of 70 people whose bodies were recovered from beneath the rubble of buildings and homes destroyed by Israeli bombardment in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City, the Palestine News & Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

According to WAFA correspondent, residents and local teams had recovered around 70 bodies, including 60 whose identities had been established, despite significant obstacles, limited resources and a shortage of equipment needed to clear the rubble and retrieve the remains.

Recovery operations continue across the Gaza Strip, in coordination between local authorities and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to retrieve bodies and human remains from buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment in various parts of the territory.

An estimated 8,000 bodies and human remains remain buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings across Gaza since the early months of the Israeli genocide.

--NNN-WAFA