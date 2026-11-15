MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions increased by 14.2% in 2025, while the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the 2015–2025 period stood at 8.6%, according to Italian energy company Eni's World Energy Review 2026.

Eni's data show that the country's CO2 emissions amounted to 4.2 million tonnes in 2015 and 6.9 million tonnes in 2019. Emissions then rose to 7.3 million tonnes in 2020, 7.4 million tonnes in 2021, 7.6 million tonnes in 2022 and 7.8 million tonnes in 2023, before reaching 8.9 million tonnes in 2024. The company did not provide an absolute figure for 2025.

For comparison, the regional indicator for Russia and Central Asia rose by 3.1% in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.8% for 2015–2025, according to Eni.

Regional CO2 emissions amounted to 1,941 million tonnes in 2015 and 2,025 million tonnes in 2019. They then declined to 1,963 million tonnes in 2020, before rising to 2,151 million tonnes in 2021 and 2,153 million tonnes in 2022. Emissions kept rising, reaching 2,208 million tonnes in 2023 and 2,276 million tonnes in 2024. Eni did not provide an absolute figure for 2025.

Eni also reported that Tajikistan's population reached 10.8 million in 2025, compared with 10.6 million in 2024. The country's population increased by 1.8% year-on-year, while its CAGR for 2015–2025 was 2.2%.

According to the report, Tajikistan's population stood at 8.6 million in 2015 and 9.5 million in 2019. It then rose to 9.7 million in 2020, 10 million in 2021, 10.2 million in 2022 and 10.4 million in 2023, before reaching 10.6 million in 2024 and 10.8 million in 2025.