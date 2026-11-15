MENAFN - IANS) London, Nov 15 (IANS) Indian shipping authorities have reported an attack on a tanker transiting eastbound through the Arabian Gulf prior to entering the Strait of Hormuz, with the crew accounted for and safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday.

“UKMTO is aware of a report by Indian Shipping Authorities of an attack on a Tanker while transiting through the Arabian Gulf eastbound prior to entering the Strait of Hormuz. The crew are accounted for and safe,” the UKMTO said in an alert on its website.

According to the UKMTO, the extent of the damage caused by the attack is yet to be ascertained.

“Damage assessment and environmental impact are unknown at time of report. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it said.

The attack occurred amidst a series of regional commercial shipping incidents in the Gulf.

On November 3, India condemned the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI near Oman's Limah, which claimed the life of an Indian national, and reiterated its call for de-escalation of tensions.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

The MEA said that 14 Indian nationals were on board the vessel which came under attack. Of them, 13 were rescued while an Indian national died in the attack.

On October 30, a vessel sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz caught fire, approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, according to the UKMTO.

“A third-party has reported that a vessel transiting outbound is on fire, the cause is unknown at time of report. Status of crew, damage assessment, and environmental impact are unknown at present,” it had said.