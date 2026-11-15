MENAFN - IANS) Thimphu, Nov 15 (IANS) Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay attended the India Mela 2026 in Thimphu and toured the stalls showcasing diverse Indian arts, crafts, products and cuisine, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan said on Sunday.

"Celebrating India and India-Bhutan friendship at India Mela 2026! Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay graced the India Mela and toured the stalls with Ambassador of India, displaying diverse Indian arts, crafts, products and cuisine," the Embassy said on social media platform X.

Highlighting the products on display, the Embassy noted, "Stalls showcased exquisite 'One District One Product' (ODOP) offerings, including Cooch Behar's traditional Shitalpati crafts, Sikkim's beautiful Thangka paintings, intricately hand-carved wooden crafts, cosmetics, handmade soaps, textiles, handicrafts, skincare products, travel packages and logistics services. We appreciate enthusiastic response from the people."

According to the Embassy, food stalls and cultural events added to the festive spirit at the Mela.

"Adding to the festive spirit, food stalls set up by nurses from JDWNRH Hospital, teachers from Royal Thimphu College, DANTAK, others offered visitors a taste of Indian cuisine. The festivities also featured a lively Bollywood dance workshop, a spectacular magic show by YansMagic, a creative painting workshop by VAST Bhutan, a music performance by Indian and Bhutanese artists, alongside fun games for visitors of all ages," it said.

Stating that the festivities culminated in a collective lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising friendship, warmth and togetherness, the Embassy said, "A wonderful celebration of India-Bhutan friendship through culture, crafts, cuisine and shared experiences!"

The Mela was inaugurated in the presence of the Speaker of Bhutan's National Assembly Tempa Dorji, the Chairperson of the National Council Sangay Dorji, and Ministers of Foreign Affairs (Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel), Finance (Lyonpo Lekey Dorji), Industry, Commerce and Employment (Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji), and Agriculture and Livestock (Lyonpo Younten Phuntsho), along with India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya.

"The Mela witnessed enthusiastic participation, with Bhutanese and Indian artists presenting cultural performances, music and dance. Visitors enjoyed Indian cuisine, explored handicrafts and immersed themselves in the colours and flavours of India. A wonderful celebration of friendship, culture and people-to-people ties!" the Embassy said in another post on X.