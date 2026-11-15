In a joint statement, the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, and Land, Water and Environment called on concerned institutions and the public at large to work diligently to ensure the judicious use of medicines.

The statement, issued in connection with World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, announced that awareness-raising activities will be conducted from 16 to 22 November under the theme“Let's Work in Collaboration to Prevent Antimicrobial Resistance.”

Ms. Sabrina Mulugeta, coordinator of National Antimicrobial Prevention, explained that antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms no longer respond to medicines, making infections, including opportunistic infections, more difficult to treat.

Ms. Sabrina also cited the use of traditional medication, improper use of medicines, discontinuing prescribed treatment without medical advice, sharing medicines with family members without consulting medical professionals, and improper disposal of medicines as factors that could contribute to antimicrobial resistance.

According to the announcement, the national awareness-raising campaign will be conducted through national media outlets, as well as seminars in schools, health facilities and administrative offices.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.