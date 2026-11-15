Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner visited Egypt on 12 November 2026 to strengthen cooperation on security and migration. The visit underscores the importance of the EU-Egypt partnership in tackling transnational threats and enhancing operational coordination.

During his visit, Commissioner Brunner met Mahmoud Tawfik, Egypt's Minister of Interior to discuss cooperation on all aspects of migration management, the fight against migrant smuggling, human trafficking, drugs and firearms trafficking, border management and cooperation with EU agencies (Europol, CEPOL, Frontex and EU Drugs Agency). The Commissioner witnessed the signature of a new working arrangement between the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL) and the Egyptian Ministry of Interior. Later, Commissioner Brunner also met Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss cooperation in the area of migration.

Egypt is a valued partner for the EU on migration and security, including in the framework of the Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling, and in the context of the 'Eastern Corridor' initiative, a collective route-based response to address the challenges along the route from South Asia to North Africa, notably Libya, from where many migrants attempt dangerous sea journeys across the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

The strong cooperation with Egypt builds on the 2024 Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership and was reaffirmed at the first EU-Egypt Leaders' Summit in October 2025

Commissioner Brunner said that Egypt is a key strategic partner for the European Union in ensuring regional stability and managing migration responsibly. He added "By deepening our operational cooperation-from countering migrant smuggling to tackling organised crime-we are delivering on our Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership to make both Europe and our neighbourhood safer. Criminal networks do not stop at borders, and neither can our response. The new working arrangement with CEPOL marks another concrete step in joining forces with Egypt to dismantle smuggling rings, disrupt trafficking routes, and strengthen security across the Mediterranean. Tackling illegal migration requires strong partnerships along the entire route to save lives and break the business model of ruthless smugglers. Working closely with Egypt through initiatives like the Eastern Corridor allows us to address shared challenges at their root while enhancing border security.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Egypt.