Attention And Care Shown By National Leader Toward Azerbaijani Television And Radio Hold Special Place In Development Of This Field - President Ilham Aliyev
"Today, Azerbaijani radio and television are making use of modern technologies and adapting their activities to the demands of the new era, bringing our country's achievements, rich culture, and national interests to a broad audience. The work of everyone employed in this responsible and honorable field deserves particular recognition.
I am confident that our national radio and television will continue to set an example of objectivity, professionalism, and commitment to national and spiritual values, making valuable contributions to the development of Azerbaijani society and the strengthening of our statehood," the congratulatory message notes.
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