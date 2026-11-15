Robooter c40 - 3 in 1 electric wheelchair

Robooter c40 - Airline-Friendly Foldable Power wheelchair

Robooter c40 with Motorized Power Assistance

Robooter introduces a 42.7-lb magnesium alloy foldable electric wheelchair featuring joystick driving, manual pushing, and power assist on Robooter & Amazon.

- Kevin Li, Manager at Robooter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robooter today announced the U.S. launch of the C40 power wheelchair. Starting at 11:00 a.m. EST, the C40 is available simultaneously on robooter and Amazon.

The C40 is designed as a portable electric wheelchair for daily activities and car travel. Its manual folding mechanism reduces the frame size for storage and vehicle transport, while its driving and pushing modes give riders and caregivers multiple ways to operate the chair throughout the day.

Robooter Details the C40's Features and Specifications

1. Compact Folding and Dimensions

Constructed with a magnesium alloy frame, the C40 weighs 42.7 pounds without its battery. It measures 12.6 by 22.6 by 32.3 inches when folded and 38.6 by 22.6 by 36.0 inches when unfolded. The joystick folds inward to reduce overall width during transit.

2. Three Ways to Move

Riders can drive independently using the joystick controller. When accompanied, a caregiver can push the chair manually or hold a button on the rear handle to engage motorized assistance when pushing forward or pulling backward.

3. Cruise Control Mode

The controller includes a cruise function for steady travel on open, level paths. Holding the "Speed +" button until a green "S" appears on the display readies the mode, and a joystick input starts it. Moving the joystick or pressing the "Lock" button stops cruise mode.

4. Removable Battery and Range

A 24V 12Ah removable lithium battery provides a rated range of up to 12.4 miles and a top speed of up to 3.7 mph. The chair supports a rider weight capacity of 265 pounds. The battery detaches for indoor charging without bringing in the full chair and recharges in approximately 7 hours.

5. Hardware and Everyday Details

The C40 features 11-inch pneumatic rear tires, 8-inch solid polyurethane (PU) front wheels, flip-up armrests, a three-position adjustable footrest, an under-seat storage basket, a USB-C charging port, mobile app connectivity, and an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

The C40 is built for indoor floors, neighborhood sidewalks, and paved park paths, covering routine shopping trips, family visits, and local outings. The folding frame allows the chair to be stored in a car trunk or closet between trips, while the manual and power-assist pushing modes give caregivers a choice of support when accompanying a rider. Use on loose gravel and rough dirt paths is not recommended.

The C40 carries a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,999. From launch on November 15 through November 30, 2026, a Black Friday promotional price of $1,699 applies, which is $300 below the listed MSRP. Full pricing and availability details are listed on the respective sales pages.

About Robooter

Robooter develops personal mobility equipment focused on daily use and independent movement. Originating with the founding of Shanghai BangBang Robotics in 2016, Robooter serves customers in markets worldwide, combining mobility engineering with practical comfort, safety, and dignity.

The C40 is available at: Robooter Official Store & Amazon

Hong Kong Robooter Limited

Robooter

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Robooter Launches C40 Power Wheelchair With Three Ways to Move News Provided By Robooter November 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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