Oro Investments LLC, an established El Paso real estate investment company, announces plans for a significant commercial redevelopment at 830 E. San Antonio Street

Law Firm to Build on Four years of Success with New Downtown Legal District Office

- Joseph G. Isaac, partnerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oro Investments LLC, an established El Paso real estate investment company, announces plans for a significant commercial redevelopment at 830 E. San Antonio Street, introducing the future MIJ Building, an elegant, modern commercial destination developed with the participation of Mendez Isaac Joudi (MIJ) Law Firm.The proposed three-story development will transform an existing building and parking property into a sophisticated commercial space featuring contemporary architecture, premium office accommodations, modern interiors, and integrated parking facilities. With an anticipated investment of approximately $6 million, the project represents a meaningful commitment to the continued revitalization of Downtown El Paso.The announcement comes as MIJ Law Firm celebrates its fourth anniversary in 2026, marking four years of continued growth and dedication to serving the Borderland community. Building on its success, the firm is joining Oro Investments LLC in bringing this vision to life. The new building will proudly bear the MIJ name and serve as the firm's future office, symbolizing its commitment to giving back to the community that has supported its journey.“El Paso is at the heart of everything we do: The way we fight to represent our clients, the way we manage our firm, and in the way we give back to the community. Our partnership with ORO Investments is an extension of that. This new building creates new opportunities for MIJ but also supports the continued revitalization of downtown, specifically in where much of the legal work is done in our city,” said Joseph G. Isaac, partner.With years of experience in El Paso real estate, Oro Investments LLC continues to champion strategic developments that enhance the city's commercial landscape. Together, Oro Investments LLC and MIJ Law Firm share a vision of creating distinguished spaces that support local businesses, strengthen Downtown El Paso, and contribute to the city's long-term prosperity.More than a commercial development, the MIJ Building represents a shared investment in El Paso's future and a lasting commitment to the community both organizations proudly call home.About Oro Investments LLCOro Investments LLC is an El Paso-based real estate investment company specializing in commercial property ownership, management, and development. Through strategic investments and property revitalization, the company remains dedicated to enhancing commercial spaces and supporting the city's continued growth.About MIJ Law FirmMendez Isaac Joudi, PLLC, is an El Paso-based law firm serving clients throughout West Texas and Southern New Mexico. Founded by El Paso native attorneys Oscar Mendez Jr., Joseph G. Isaac, and Tiffany N. Joudi, the firm specializes in personal injury, wrongful death, and employment law. Celebrating its fourth anniversary in 2026, MIJ continues its commitment to serving and supporting the Borderland community.

Andrea Perez

Oro Real Estate

+1 915-613-5267

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Building a Partnership for the Future: MIJ Law Firm and Oro Investments Unite News Provided By Crown Wealth Strategies November 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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