MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 15 (IANS) Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), highlighting the strategic significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping future military capabilities and operational preparedness, a Defence Ministry official said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a seminar organised as part of three-day Capsule on Science, Technology and Applied Research Programme at the Military Institute of Technology in Pune

The seminar was themed, 'AI vs AI: New Frontier of Warfare', bringing together Tri-service leadership, technology experts from academia and industry to deliberate on the changing character of warfare in the AI era, the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) Headquarters said on social media platform X.

The seminar featured insightful session by Subject Matter Experts from the Armed Forces, Academia and Industry, covering emerging AI technologies, Sovereign AI, AI-enabled Weapon Systems, Autonomous and Counter-Autonomous Systems, Human-Machine Teaming and Decision Superiority in Multi-Domain Operations, the statement said.

A key highlight was "Navonmesh" - 'Where You Meet Innovation & New Ideas', wherein leading industry partners showcased cutting-edge AI technologies, innovative solutions and their potential military applications, it added.

The seminar reinforced the importance of jointness, indigenous technological capabilities and collaboration between the Armed Forces, Academia and Industry in preparing for the evolving challenges of future warfare, it said.

Earlier, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh visited National Defence Academy (NDA) located in Khadakwasla at Pune.

The IDS Headquarters in a post on X said, "Air Marshal Tejinder Singh #CISC visited @NDA_Trishakti, where he reviewed the key training infrastructure, curriculum and forthcoming development projects aimed at further enhancing the training environment."

"He (Air Marshal Tejinder Singh) visited the outdoor tactical training site and interacted with cadets undergoing camp training, gaining insights into their training experiences and professional development," it added.

"Addressing the cadets, he exhorted them to uphold the highest traditions of military ethos, imbibe the core values of discipline, integrity and dedication, and foster the spirit of #Jointness," it said.

He (Air Marshal Tejinder Singh) urged them to strive for professional excellence and prepare themselves to shoulder future responsibilities, carrying forward the legacy of this distinguished cradle of military leadership.

In a separate message, the Indian Air Force on X said, "#AJHE26 is set to commence at Air Force Station Jamnagar from November 17-19, 2026. Bringing together Indian Defence Forces, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Indian Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign Countries, the exercise aims to strengthen joint preparedness and coordination in disaster response."