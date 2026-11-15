MP CM Announces Major Irrigation and Industrial Projects for Tribal Regions

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday highlighted the development initiatives being undertaken in tribal regions, saying a new irrigation project using Narmada water would create nearly one lakh hectares of additional irrigated area and benefit more than 100 villages in Dhar and Alirajpur.

Speaking to reporters in Dhar, Yadav said the project was worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore and would benefit around one lakh people. "Today, we have also dedicated a new irrigation project worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore. It will create an additional irrigated area of around one lakh hectares, benefiting approximately 100 villages and a population of one lakh people," he said.

Yadav also highlighted the PM MITRA Park being developed in Dhar, saying the project would benefit six lakh cotton farmers from the Malwa and Nimar regions and generate employment opportunities for nearly three lakh people. "Through the PM MITRA Park, we are creating nearly three lakh new employment opportunities. The country's largest industrial textile park is being developed here. We have undertaken this major project to revive the cotton industry and ensure that six lakh cotton farmers from the Malwa and Nimar regions receive fair prices for their produce," he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating efforts in 2021 to commemorate the contribution of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. "I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for his efforts, since 2021, to revive and bring before society the extraordinary struggle of the great tribal leader, Bhagwan Birsa Munda," Yadav said. He said Birsa Munda fought against British rule and championed the cause of Jal, Jungle, Zameen (water, forests and land).

Yadav also referred to the government's initiatives in tribal areas, including the establishment of a university named after tribal leader Tantya Mama Bhil in Khargone. Yadav said the government was also working on expanding educational and healthcare infrastructure in Dhar, including the establishment of a medical college and an Ayurvedic medical college. The Chief Minister attended the Birsa Munda Jayanti celebrations along with Governor Mangubhai Patel, State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal, Union Minister Savitri Thakur and other public representatives.