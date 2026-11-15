India and Somalia Hold First Round of Foreign Office Consultations

Mogadishu [Somalia], November 15 (ANI): India and Somalia held their inaugural round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Mogadishu on Sunday, conducting a comprehensive review of bilateral relations spanning trade, defence, maritime security, and counter-terrorism, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian delegation was led by Suresh Kumar M, Joint Secretary (West Asia and North Africa) at the MEA, while the Somali side was headed by Hamza Adan Haadoow, Permanent Secretary in Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the MEA said in an official release.

Sunday's talks followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral consultations between the two foreign ministries in Mogadishu on Saturday. During the consultations, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of their partnership, including trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), development cooperation, defence, security, consular matters, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, the MEA stated.

Discussions placed significant focus on regional maritime challenges, specifically addressing the rise in ship hijackings and piracy in the region and the urgent need for effective countermeasures to ensure the security of vessels and the safety of seafarers, according to the release. Both sides also issued an unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, while exchanging views on broader regional and international developments of mutual concern. The delegations expressed appreciation for their close coordination at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

Highlighting the historical warmth between New Delhi and Mogadishu, the MEA noted that India ranks among Somalia's top three trading partners and serves as a reliable development ally. India also remains a preferred destination for Somali citizens seeking medical treatment and higher education, underpinned by strong cultural and people-to-people connections. According to the MEA, the launch of this institutionalised dialogue mechanism is expected to further deepen bilateral engagement. Both countries agreed to convene the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in India on a mutually convenient date.

Highlighting the historic bilateral engagement between the two nations, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "The first India-Somalia Foreign Office Consultations was held at Mogadishu today, co-chaired by Joint Secretary (WANA) and Permanent Secretary, MOFA Somalia. The meeting reviewed the entire gamut of India-Somalia bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen it across political, security, economic and socio-cultural pillars."

"They identified cooperation in trade & investment, SME, health & pharma, capacity building, counter-terrorism & maritime security as priorities. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest," he added.

India and Somalia share historical maritime and commercial links dating back centuries, with formal diplomatic relations established in 1960 following Somalia's independence. Although India closed its resident mission in Mogadishu in 1991 after the outbreak of civil war, New Delhi has continued to engage with Somalia through development assistance, capacity-building programmes, and maritime security cooperation in the region. Since then, diplomatic relations with Somalia have been managed through concurrent accreditation by the High Commission of India in Nairobi, Kenya. (ANI)