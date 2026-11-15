Devotees Across India Celebrate The Third Day Of Chhath Puja Rituals

Scenes of devotion and celebration marked the third day of Chhath Puja across the country, as thousands of devotees gathered at riverbanks, ghats and water bodies to offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun. From Patna and Haridwar to Lucknow and Hyderabad, colourful visuals captured the deep-rooted faith, traditions and festive spirit associated with the four-day festival dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God.

Nationwide Rituals and Observations

In Patna, Bihar, devotees turned out in large numbers at Chhath ghats to perform the evening rituals. The Patna District Administration stepped up preparations, with the NDRF and emergency teams deployed to ensure safety. Actress Akshara Singh and Union Minister Chirag Paswan were among those observing the rituals, with Paswan highlighting how the festival strengthens family bonds and unity.

Celebrations Across Cities

The festivities extended to Haridwar, where devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri, and Lucknow, where folk singer Malini Awasthi participated in grand celebrations at the Gomti River. In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Outram Ghat to join the celebrations, while in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at the Yamuna Ghats, seeking blessings for the nation. In Hyderabad, devotees gathered at Necklace Road, marking the special significance of Sandhya Arghya before the final Usha Arghya rituals.