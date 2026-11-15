Chirag Paswan Emphasizes Family Unity and Traditions During Chhath

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday said the Chhath festival brings families together and strengthens bonds, adding that he makes a conscious effort to spend most of his time with his family during the four-day celebrations despite his political and ministerial responsibilities. Speaking about the significance of the festival to the reporters, Paswan said Chhath was an occasion when family members come together to prepare for the celebrations and share moments of joy.

"Chhath always brings joy, and it keeps the family united. We all come together to prepare for the festival. During these four days-no matter how busy I may be with party, ministerial, or governmental responsibilities-I make a conscious effort to dedicate the majority of my time to my family and loved ones," he said. He added that the festival not only brings people together but also strengthens the emotional bonds and shared sentiments among them. "For me, this festival holds even greater significance. Even during the ups and downs of life, my faith in Chhathi Maiya remained steadfast," Paswan said.

Reflecting on his aspirations for Bihar, the Union Minister said he was moving forward with the goal of building a developed Bihar, a vision shared by his father, ancestors and the present generation. "Now, I am moving forward with a major goal in mind: the dream of a Viksit Bihar-a vision shared by me, my father, our ancestors, and our current generation. I believe in the philosophy of 'Bihar First, Bihari First'," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people across the country on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparva, particularly to women. Speaking in Pune, Maharashtra, Shah also recalled the contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 151st birth anniversary, saying that the tribal leader had ignited the flame of freedom against British rule in Jharkhand even before the freedom movement.

"The grand festival of Chhath is underway. I extend my heartfelt best wishes on Chhath Mahaparva to the people across the entire country, and especially to our mothers and sisters. Today is also the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Even before the freedom movement, far away from here, on the land of Jharkhand, Bhagwan Birsa Munda ignited the flame of freedom against the British," Shah said. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to observe Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. "Narendra Modi ji decided to celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birthday as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas," he said.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi), observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity, and longevity. This year, the celebrations are being held from November 13 to 16. (ANI)