A 39-year-old restaurant cashier collapsed while eating lunch at his workplace in Bengaluru, Karnataka with the incident captured on the premises' CCTV camera. The footage, which has since circulated on social media, has prompted discussions about cardiac emergencies, CPR training and the need to recognise warning signs. The incident took place on October 30 at Guru Greens Family Restaurant near Bannerghatta while the video has spread widely triggering debate on CPR training.

Cashier collapses during lunch

Chandru, who was originally from Channarayapatna in Hassan district, arrived at the restaurant at around 9.30 am. He greeted his colleagues before beginning his shift as a cashier.

Around two hours later, at approximately 11.40 am, he sat down to eat the lunch he had brought from home.

CCTV footage shows Chandru eating when he suddenly appears to experience severe chest pain. He is seen clutching his chest and struggling briefly before collapsing forward onto the table.

The available details describe the episode as a suspected heart attack. However, no medical confirmation of the cause has been provided in the information accompanying the footage.

Chandru lived in Bengaluru with his wife and two children.

In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old man died after suffering a suspected heart attack while having his meal at a family restaurant in Gottigere, Bengaluru.

The incident, which was captured on the restaurant's CCTV camera, occurred on October 30 at around 11:40 am.

The deceased has been identified as Chandru, a native of Channarayapatna, who had been working as a bar cashier at Guru Greens Family Restaurant in Gottigere for several years.

According to reports, Chandru was seated at a table and having his meal when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain. Within moments, he reportedly collapsed face-down onto the table after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Restaurant employees who witnessed the incident immediately rushed to his assistance.

The restaurant staff immediately attempted to revive Chandru by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). However, he reportedly failed to regain consciousness.

He was subsequently rushed to a nearby private hospital for emergency medical treatment. Despite the efforts of doctors, Chandru could not be saved.

The entire incident, including Chandru suddenly collapsing while eating and the restaurant staff rushing to help him, was captured on the establishment's CCTV camera.

The footage has reportedly brought attention to the sudden and tragic incident, leaving his colleagues and acquaintances in shock.

The incident took place at Guru Greens Family Restaurant in Gottigere, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hulimavu Police Station.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are looking into the circumstances surrounding Chandru's death.

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Video sparks debate over CPR and heart health

The CCTV visuals have drawn several reactions online. Some users stressed the importance of making cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training a part of school education, arguing that children should learn basic skills that could help save lives during emergencies.

Others expressed concern about sudden cardiac emergencies and asked how such incidents could be prevented. Some comments also raised questions about changing food habits and lifestyles.

However, a few users blamed COVID-19 vaccines for the incident, while others linked it to mobile network technology. These were personal claims made in the comments, not established medical explanations.

The discussion also included calls for people to learn CPR and respond quickly when someone collapses.

The footage is a reminder of how quickly a medical emergency can unfold. While the exact cause of Chandru's collapse remains unconfirmed in the available information, the reactions have brought attention to the importance of emergency preparedness and basic life-saving skills.