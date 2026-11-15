MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Saman Shekhar left the civil services to work towards improving the quality of education in his hometown in Madhya Pradesh. Shekhar, who had been a bureaucrat for over 20 years, had to give up all the perks, including his lavish government bungalow. He is now living in a 3BHK flat.

Shekhar received a job offer from the World Ban after quitting the civil services, but he had other plans.

Shekhar will launch the 'Saman Shiksha Jan Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh on November 15, according to a report by Bhaskar English. The initiative aims to bring reforms to the education system in government schools.

Saman Shekhar believes that improving education standards requires freeing teachers from responsibilities unrelated to teaching. He said that interactions with people have revealed that teachers are burdened with significant non-academic work. He added,“During our interactions with people, it has emerged that teachers are burdened with a considerable amount of non-academic work. When we reach Bhopal, we will present the 'Saman Shiksha Jan Sankalp' to the government.”

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Shekhar drew parallels between the education systems in private and government schools. He believes that private schools offer better faculty, while underprivileged children are left without even basic educational facilities. 'Saman Shiksha' aims to eliminate this inequality, he said.

"The education system will not improve simply by increasing the budget. Along with this, better planning is needed, as well as a sense of responsibility among teachers, parents and local communities," Shekhar was quoted as saying by Bhaskar English.

The 'Saman Shiksha Jan Yatra' will commence from Balaghat, located in the southern tribal region of Madhya Pradesh, on November 15. The 10-day campaign will pass through Chhindwara, Betul and Narmadapuram before concluding in Bhopal on November 25.

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Drawing on feedback and experiences gathered during the journey, Shekhar will prepare the 'Saman Shiksha Jan Sankalp' in Bhopal. The document will propose a roadmap for education reforms over the next five to seven years and will be submitted to the state government for consideration and policy action.

Who is Saman Shekhar?

Saman Shekhar, formerly known as B Chandrashekhar, is a 2002-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre who took voluntary retirement in 2023.

He had served as District Collector in six districts and as Commissioner of the Jabalpur Division. His final posting in the government was as Secretary at the Madhya Pradesh Secretariat.

During his administrative career, Shekhar served as Collector and District Magistrate in six districts in Madhya Pradesh, namely Alirajpur, Dindori, Betul, Balaghat, Jhabua and Ratlam.

He also served as the Commissioner of the Jabalpur Division, holding the position from September 28, 2020, to April 4, 2023, according to the division's official website. Shekhar holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Production Engineering.