Top Employer Seal

Top Employer Seal Graphic

USIQ opens its Top Employer certification to 100 U.S. employers at no cost in 2027. The seal combines a confidential survey of all employees with HR criteria.

- Oliver Scharfenberg, PhDr. MBASHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Only 31 percent of U.S. employees were engaged at work in 2025, according to Gallup ( ), down from a peak of 36 percent in 2020. Against that backdrop, the United States Institute for Quality (USIQ) is opening its Top Employer certification to 100 U.S. employers free of charge as part of its Founding Program 2027. There is no shortcut to the seal: it depends on what a company's own employees report in a confidential survey.The Top Employer certification has two parts, each worth up to 100 points. All employees at the covered U.S. locations, part-time staff included, are invited to an online survey that stays open for 14 days. In parallel, a company representative answers 39 published HR criteria. USIQ may ask for supporting documents, and a second reviewer checks every award. Results are only shown for groups of at least five responses, which protects individual answers.The thresholds are published in the Top Employer methodology (methodology/ ). Certified requires at least 120 of 200 points, Silver 140, Gold 160 and Platinum 180. Each tier also sets a floor for both parts, from 50 points for Certified to 80 points for Platinum, and each of the seven survey dimensions has to reach its own minimum, from 40 percent for Certified to 70 percent for Platinum. An employer with polished HR documents but an unhappy workforce does not qualify."Many HR leaders are skeptical of employer badges, and often for good reason," said Oliver Scharfenberg, PhDr. MBA, who developed the USIQ certification standards and is a member of the institute's Scientific Advisory Board. "Some are simply sold, others rest on a short online form. The Top Employer seal can only be earned if the people who work there confirm it. The questionnaire and the scoring rules are public, so anyone can see what was measured."The free places are open to U.S. employers with 10 to 10,000 employees, one place per employer. They use the same criteria, thresholds and second review as paid certifications, which normally start at $2,990. USIQ selects participants for a balanced mix of company sizes, industries and regions rather than on a first-come basis, and expected results play no role. The anonymized, aggregated data will form the first U.S. benchmark for the program.Small and mid-sized companies are a core target. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy, small businesses employ 45.9 percent of private-sector workers."For a smaller employer, a structured survey of the entire workforce is often a first," Scharfenberg said. "Even a company that does not reach a tier walks away with a detailed picture of where its people see strengths and where they want change. That information is often worth more than the seal."Every participant receives the aggregated survey results in Excel tables, whether or not the company qualifies. Employers that pass receive the seal in their tier, a certificate with a unique ID and a public verification page, all valid for 24 months. Online, the seal has to link directly to that verification page, which for this program also states that the certification was provided free of charge.Scharfenberg's own research points to why verifiable seals matter in recruiting. In a randomized experiment with 1,093 participants in Germany, part of his 2024 doctoral research, a job ad with an employer seal raised the share of respondents who rated their intention to apply at 8 to 10 from 38.0 to 53.9 percent. The study measured stated intentions, not completed applications.Applications are open on the Founding Program page ( ). The first selection round is planned for the first quarter of 2027, and every applicant receives an answer by email.About USIQUSIQ – United States Institute for Quality awards the Top Employer, Family Friendly Employer and Top Service certifications to U.S. organizations against published criteria. USIQ is operated by Quality Standardization and Certification LLC, Sheridan, Wyoming. Its certification standards are developed with a Scientific Advisory Board.About Oliver Scharfenberg, PhDr. MBAMember of the Scientific Advisory Board. He has certified more than 750 companies worldwide. His PhDr. doctoral research analyzed employer seals. He has written two books on recruitment and is the author of The AI Visibility SEO & GEO Playbook.

Anjali Anli

Quality Standardization and Certification LLC

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With Engagement Stuck at 31 Percent, USIQ Ties Its Top Employer Seal to What Employees Say – Free for 100 U.S. Firms News Provided By Quality Standardization and Certification LLC November 15, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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