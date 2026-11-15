MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Medicare Agents Helpline shares a simple checklist to help seniors review 2027 coverage and decide between Medicare Advantage and Medigap before the deadline.

- Medicare Agents Helpline TeamINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period ends December 7, and many seniors have not yet looked at what is changing in their coverage for 2027. Medicare Agents Helpline has published a free Medicare open enrollment checklist to help people finish their review in one afternoon.→ Why the review mattersMedicare Advantage and Part D plans can change premiums, copays, drug lists, and provider networks every year. If you do nothing, your plan usually renews automatically, even if it now costs more or no longer includes your doctor.→ The 7 steps1. Read your Annual Notice of Change from your plan.2. Add up your total yearly cost, not just the monthly premium.3. Check that your prescriptions are still covered and on the same tier.4. Confirm your doctors and hospital will be in network for 2027.5. Compare other plan types if your needs have changed.6. Look at extra benefits and star ratings.7. Decide and enroll before December 7.→ Advantage or Medigap?For many people, the biggest question is whether to stay in Medicare Advantage or move to Original Medicare with a Medigap plan. The site's guide on Medicare Advantage vs. Medigap explains the trade-offs between lower premiums with networks and higher premiums with more freedom to choose providers. It also explains why switching to Medigap later may require answering health questions.→ Compare prices and get free helpSeniors can compare 2027 Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Part D rates by ZIP code on medicareagentshelpline without entering any contact information, and can connect with a licensed local agent for free help.Medicare Agents Helpline is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. For information on all of your options, contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE.

Lori Dunn

Medicare Agents Helpline

+1 (800) 470-2911

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Three Weeks Left in Medicare Open Enrollment: A 7-Step Checklist Before December 7 News Provided By Medicare Agents Helpline November 15, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, IT Industry



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