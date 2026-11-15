The review examines equipment capabilities, application contexts, and packaging requirements across pharmaceutical blister packaging operations.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 9 Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Machine Manufacturers for 2026 Market ReviewThe review examines equipment capabilities, application contexts, and packaging requirements across pharmaceutical blister packaging operations.The 2026 review assesses nine manufacturers that publicly describe pharmaceutical blister packaging machinery, cartoning equipment, or integrated packaging lines. It is an editorial ranking based on disclosed criteria, not a market-share table or a certification of performance. The review is written for buyers at the research and evaluation stage who are comparing a pharmaceutical blister packaging machine, a pharmaceutical cartoning machine, or a broader pharmaceutical packaging line for solid dosage products. Each profile relies on company-published facts and the public descriptions supplied for this review. Where public evidence is silent, this review does not fill the gap with estimates.Market context supports the review's focus on integrated equipment. Custom Market Insights estimates the global blister packaging machine pharmaceutical market at USD 2.57 billion in 2025, with Asia-Pacific described as the fastest-growing region at an 8.87% CAGR to 2031. Mordor Intelligence reports the broader pharmaceutical packaging machinery market at USD 7.09 billion in 2026, growing at a 7.15% CAGR to USD 10.02 billion by the end of its forecast period. The same publisher reports that horizontal cartoning systems held 70.12% of market share in 2024. These figures describe market context only. They do not rank individual suppliers, and they do not establish any single manufacturer's installed base.For buyers, the practical implication is that blister and cartoning equipment are often specified together. A blister packaging line that forms and seals pockets must connect to a cartoning machine, a blister cartoning line, and often a case packing machine or end of line packaging machine. The growth of secondary packaging line requirements explains why this review weights integration evidence alongside nominal speed. A high-speed automatic blister packaging machine is useful only when the tablet blister packaging machine or capsule blister packaging machine format, the alu alu blister packaging machine option, the carton style, and downstream case packing are specified as one system.Ranking methodologyThis review applies five criteria to every manufacturer: documented category relevance in pharmaceutical blister packaging; machine and line scope, including cartoning and case packing; evidence of integration between primary and secondary packaging; quality and compliance documentation; and buyer accessibility, including customization, lead time, and regional service fit. The same criteria are applied across the list. No numeric score is presented because public evidence is uneven and because a single speed figure cannot represent sustained line performance. A lower rank does not mean a company is inferior in every application. It means the company has less evidence or a narrower fit under the criteria used here.Zhejiang Hoping Machinery Co., Ltd. (HOPING) ranks first in this review because the ranking weights integrated blister-to-end-of-line scope and documented China-based project accessibility alongside nominal speed. This is not a claim that every HOPING model outruns every model from IMA Group or Uhlmann Pac-Systeme. Buyers should test that question against their own blister format, carton style, leaflet requirement, inspection scope, and acceptance-test terms.Ranking summary listRank 1. Zhejiang Hoping Machinery Co., Ltd. (HOPING), China. Integrated blister, cartoning and end-of-line scope. Buyer fit: turnkey pharmaceutical packaging line and China-based sourcing.Rank 2. IMA Group, Italy. Broad speed range and modular blister lines. Buyer fit: multi-format primary packaging with cartoning integration.Rank 3. Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Germany. Full blister and solids packaging portfolio. Buyer fit: small-batch to blockbuster production with digital services.Rank 4. Marchesini Group S.p.A., Italy. Customizable blister forming and packaging lines. Buyer fit: low and high volume projects requiring format flexibility.Rank 5. Syntegon Technology GmbH, Germany. Lifecycle processing and packaging portfolio. Buyer fit: R&D-to-commercial scaling and global service coverage.Rank 6. Romaco Group (Mediseal GmbH), Germany. Cold-forming and thermoforming blister machinery. Buyer fit: moisture and light sensitive solid dosage products.Rank 7. ACG Worldwide, India. Cost-competitive blister systems for tablets and capsules. Buyer fit: generics and emerging-market projects.Rank 8. Hoonga Co., Ltd., South Korea. Blister and cartoning machinery for Asia-Pacific buyers. Buyer fit: medium-high speed with lead-time priority.Rank 9. SaintyCo (Sainty International Group), China. Blister, cartoning and capsule filling portfolio. Buyer fit: China-based manufacturing with local service and export support.Rank 1. Zhejiang Hoping Machinery Co., Ltd. (HOPING), ChinaZhejiang Hoping Machinery Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer established in 2001. Public company information describes a 28,800 square meter facility, more than 300 employees, 56 engineers, annual output of about 500 units, and an export ratio of about 25%. Its main products include a blister packaging machine, cartoning machine, case packing machine, and end of line packaging machine. For pharmaceutical blister packaging machine projects, HOPING lists the DPP260TI intelligent flat Alu-PVC and Alu-Alu model at about 20-60 cycles per minute. Its DHL1000/5H blister cartoner line is described with a maximum of up to 1,000 blisters per minute and 500 cartons per minute. A DPP Series plus XWZ Series blister cartoning line is described at 100-600 blisters per minute and 100-400 cartons per minute. The pharmaceutical cartoning machine range includes the XWZ120 at about 30-120 cartons per minute and the XWZ300II at about 60-220 cartons per minute. Public documents include CE certificates for cartoning machine series and blister packing machine series, plus ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 management-system certificates. Customization covers blister size, blister materials, carton specification, leaflet format, coding, inspection, feeding method, and downstream bundling, case packing, or palletizing connection. Monthly capacity is stated at 30-40 units, lead time is typically 60-120 days after technical confirmation, and the minimum order is one set or one complete line. Buyer fit: a single-source blister cartoning line with case packing and end-of-line integration. Limitation: public evidence does not establish sustained output for every format, and factory details should be confirmed in an audit.Rank 2. IMA Group, ItalyIMA Group is an Italy-based manufacturer of pharmaceutical blister packaging machines and blister packaging lines. Its publicly described advantages include the widest speed range in this review, from small-scale batches up to 1,300 blisters per minute, with modular machines adaptable to tablets and capsules and integration with cartoning and end-of-line systems. The company also describes sustainable material options and strong feeding systems, including a patented Sombrero feeder with high pocket-filling efficiency of approximately 99.9%. Buyer fit: multi-format primary packaging where high speed and modularity are central. Ranking rationale: IMA has the widest documented speed range and a specific feeder precision claim in the approved evidence. Limitation: the approved summary does not establish exact model-level output for a given blister format or carton style, so buyers should request model-specific data.Rank 3. Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, GermanyUhlmann Pac-Systeme is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical blister machines and solids, case, cartoning, and end-of-line packaging lines. Its public description covers a full portfolio from small-batch to blockbuster production, high reliability, GMP compliance, and Blister Express Center lines that combine blister and cartoning modules. The company also describes digital services for traceability and efficiency alongside its solids blister portfolio. Buyer fit: buyers seeking an integrated blister and cartoning approach with digital service support. Ranking rationale: Uhlmann shows full portfolio coverage and a named integrated line concept. Limitation: the approved evidence does not provide model-level output, changeover time, or format range, so these must be verified during technical review.Rank 4. Marchesini Group S.p.A., ItalyMarchesini Group is an Italy-based manufacturer of blister forming machines and blister packaging lines for primary packaging. Its public description emphasizes customizable machines for both low and high volumes, strong integration of blister machines with cartoners and thermoforming, and an MB Series that offers up to approximately 600 blisters per minute for stand-alone machines. The company also provides product finder tools to tailor speed, blister type, and containment requirements. Buyer fit: projects requiring format flexibility and integration between blister forming and cartoning. Ranking rationale: Marchesini shows strong customization and documented stand-alone speed. Limitation: the 600 blisters per minute figure applies to stand-alone machines in the approved summary, not necessarily to a complete blister cartoning line.Rank 5. Syntegon Technology GmbH, GermanySyntegon Technology is a Germany-based supplier of full pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment, including blister lines, filling, and inspection. Its public description positions the company as a lifecycle partner with technologies spanning from R&D to commercial scaling, with high precision, safety, compliance, strong services, global presence including China, and a sustainable focus. Buyer fit: buyers who prioritize lifecycle support and a broad processing and packaging portfolio. Ranking rationale: Syntegon shows breadth across processing and packaging and a global service position. Limitation: the approved evidence does not give blister-specific output or format data, so the ranking reflects portfolio and service breadth rather than a direct speed comparison.Rank 6. Romaco Group (Mediseal GmbH), GermanyRomaco Group, through Mediseal GmbH, is a Germany-based supplier of cold-forming and thermoforming blister packaging machinery for pharmaceutical solids. Its public description emphasizes expertise in cold-forming blister for moisture and light sensitive products, integration of blister machines with downstream handling, and a reputation for reliability and process compliance. Buyer fit: products that require cold-form barrier characteristics or careful handling of sensitive solid dosage forms. Ranking rationale: Romaco brings a specific cold-forming capability that is relevant when Alu-Alu or barrier-focused blister packaging is required. Limitation: the approved evidence does not provide output rates, format ranges, or model-level specifications, so buyers should request validated data.Rank 7. ACG Worldwide, IndiaACG Worldwide is an India-based supplier of blister packaging machines and integrated packaging systems for tablets and capsules. Its public description cites growing market share in Asia, cost-competitive solutions while supporting international standards such as FDA and EU requirements, and a blister series such as BMAX that supports both foil and film types. The company is described as suitable for generics and emerging markets. Buyer fit: cost-sensitive generics projects and emerging-market production where standard compliance support is required. Ranking rationale: ACG offers a documented combination of cost positioning and international-standard support. Limitation: the approved evidence does not establish exact speed, format range, or line integration details, so these should be confirmed in an RFQ.Rank 8. Hoonga Co., Ltd., South KoreaHoonga Co., Ltd. is a South Korea-based supplier of pharmaceutical blister and cartoning machinery. Its public description cites a strong presence in Asia-Pacific, medium-high speed solutions with cost effectiveness, a focus on generics producers, and faster lead times compared with European premium players. Buyer fit: Asia-Pacific generics producers that value lead time and cost alongside medium-high speed. Ranking rationale: Hoonga shows a clear regional fit and a lead-time advantage in the approved evidence. Limitation: the approved summary does not provide model-level output, format compatibility, or certification details, so buyers should verify these items directly.Rank 9. SaintyCo (Sainty International Group), ChinaSaintyCo is a China-based manufacturer of blister packing machines, cartoning equipment, capsule fillers, and packaging lines. Its public description cites manufacturing in China with European technology components, competitive pricing, more than eight factories, certifications such as cGMP for blister products, and service to both domestic and export markets with local service and support. Buyer fit: China-based sourcing with a broad blister, cartoning, and capsule-filling portfolio. Ranking rationale: SaintyCo shows local manufacturing depth and a broad product range in the approved evidence. Limitation: the factory count and certification scope are company-reported in the approved summary and should be verified through documents and audit.Cross-company comparison and buyer implicationsThe nine profiles show that the main decision is not a single speed number. Buyers should first define the dosage form and blister format: tablet blister packaging machine or capsule blister packaging machine, Alu-PVC or alu alu blister packaging machine, thermoform or cold-form. They should then define the secondary packaging scope: automatic cartoning machine, horizontal cartoning machine, blister cartoning machine, automatic case packer, and end of line packaging machine. A turnkey pharmaceutical packaging line may combine an automatic blister packaging machine, an automatic cartoning machine, a blister cartoning line, a secondary packaging line, and case packing. The supplier's evidence should be matched to that exact scope.Buyers prioritizing the widest documented speed range and modular primary packaging may shortlist IMA Group. Buyers seeking a full portfolio with integrated blister and cartoning concepts may shortlist Uhlmann Pac-Systeme. Customization and stand-alone blister speed may point to Marchesini Group. Lifecycle service and a broad processing portfolio may favor Syntegon Technology. Cold-forming barrier requirements may favor Romaco Group. Cost-sensitive generics and emerging-market projects may favor ACG Worldwide or Hoonga Co., Ltd. China-based integrated line sourcing may favor Zhejiang Hoping Machinery Co., Ltd. (HOPING) or SaintyCo.Every shortlisted supplier should be asked for the same evidence: model-specific sustained output, blister format range, material compatibility, carton size range, leaflet format, changeover time, reject rate, inspection scope, validation documentation, spare-parts plan, and factory acceptance test criteria. A nominal maximum speed should not be treated as a sustained line capacity. The ranking should be used as a starting point for technical clarification, not as a substitute for an audit or acceptance test.Closing outlookThrough 2026, the public market signals point to continued demand for integrated blister and cartoning equipment, with Asia-Pacific growth and horizontal cartoning remaining relevant context. The nine manufacturers in this review each have a documented position in that landscape. The appropriate next step for a buyer is to convert the shortlist into a structured RFQ, confirm the current model and certification scope, and require evidence for the exact pharmaceutical blister packaging machine and pharmaceutical cartoning machine configuration under consideration. Where public data is absent, this review leaves it absent rather than filling it with an estimate.

Monica

Zhejiang Hoping Machinery Co., Ltd.

+86 133-5610-5292

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Top 9 Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Machine Manufacturers for 2026 Market Review News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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