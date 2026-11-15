MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (IANS) The Odisha Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan's visit to the state to attend different programmes on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saravana Vivek M said, "In view of the Vice-President's visit, security arrangements have been strengthened, with the mobilisation of senior officers and police personnel. Around 150 officers and 45 platoons of security forces have been deployed."

He also added that as the Vice-President will be travelling by road, special security arrangements are being made along the route.

The DCP said that necessary security arrangements have already been put in place at both the two venues, a private hotel and a university, Vice-President Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit on Monday.

The Vice-President will visit Odisha on Monday to address an orientation programme for members of the State Assembly in Bhubaneswar.

The programme will last around an hour.

He will then proceed to Kataka at noon to inaugurate the iconic tower (academic building) of Sri Sri University before returning to New Delhi in the afternoon.

Speaker Surama Padhy told media persons on Sunday that the Odisha Assembly is going to organise a one-day orientation programme on November 16 to familiarise all MLAs with the day-to-day proceedings and functioning of the state Assembly.

"The programme will provide an opportunity for legislators to refresh their knowledge of various aspects of Assembly proceedings, including their technical and political dimensions, through discussions and deliberations," Padhy said.

She also added that it is a matter of pride that Vice-President Radhakrishnan has graciously consented to attend the inaugural ceremony of the programme.

Odisha Governor Brajmohan Ram and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi have also consented to attend the plenary session.

Notably, the winter session of Odisha Assembly is scheduled to commence on November 18.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan will visit Odisha on November 16, while President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit the state on November 24 and 25.