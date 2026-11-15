Security Tightened at Bharat Mandapam for India International Trade Fair

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, with nearly 3,000 Delhi Police personnel deployed alongside multi-agency coordination to ensure smooth movement and foolproof security.

Speaking to ANI about the arrangements, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manjit Seron said that security forces are working in tandem with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and central agencies to prevent any inconvenience to the visiting public. "We have deployed approximately 3,000 personnel, drawn from across the Delhi Police force, specifically for this purpose. Furthermore, by coordinating with the ITPO's own security team-which includes about 800 guards-as well as the CISF, we have established robust security measures to ensure a smooth experience for all visitors, preventing any inconvenience," DCP Seron said.

He noted that heavy footfall is expected in the coming days as the venue opens its gates to the wider public. "From November 19, the fair will open to the general public, at which point we anticipate a substantial increase in attendance. In preparation for this, we have stationed sufficient personnel at all entry points where the public is expected to arrive," he added.

Highlighting the extensive surveillance and technological integration being utilised for crowd monitoring, the officer said that round-the-clock artificial intelligence surveillance has been activated across the venue. "We have implemented AI-based technology, specifically a facial recognition system. This system has been installed at all public entry points, and we are monitoring it around the clock. Along with this, we have installed approximately 1,500 CCTV cameras across the premises to maintain strict vigil," DCP Seron said.

Addressing traffic management, parking availability, and commuter transit inside the sprawling complex, he added: "Parking facilities are available throughout the premises, as well as in designated outdoor areas. To aid internal mobility, e-rickshaws and shuttle services are available to assist with crowd management and to ensure convenience for those navigating such a large venue."

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) organises the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi - one of India's largest trade fairs, bringing together exhibitors and visitors from across the country and abroad, according to its official website. IITF 2026 will run from 13 Nov 2026 to 27 Nov 2026 across 17 halls at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, under the theme“Vikas aur Virasat”, as added on the website. (ANI)