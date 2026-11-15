Suvendu Adhikari Visits Outram Ghat for Chhath Puja Celebrations

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday visited Kolkata's Outram Ghat to take part in Chhath Puja celebrations, accompanied by several state ministers. Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul and Minister of State for Sports Indranil Khan accompanied Adhikari during his visit. After attending the programme at Outram Ghat, the Chief Minister boarded a launch to reach Ramkrishnapur Ghat in Howrah. Adhikari is also scheduled to attend another Chhath Puja event at Kadamtala Ghat.

Speaking to ANI, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul spoke about the arrangements made by the state government for various festivals, including Chhath Puja. She said that special attention had been given to cleaning and maintaining the ghats.“...not just Chhath Puja, but Durga Puja, Kartik Puja, Jagaddhatri Puja and Kali Puja as well. We have made all the necessary arrangements for these festivals under the leadership and guidance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister. That is why you are witnessing many things that you may not have seen before, including such extensive cleaning and maintenance of every ghat.”

West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan also spoke about the arrangements and inspections being carried out at different locations during the festival. He said that ministers and police officials had been asked to oversee the arrangements and take public suggestions into account.“So, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari has instructed the police administration and all government ministers to take responsibility for different districts. We are visiting various locations, including ghats during Chhath Puja, to inspect and review the arrangements. Proper supervision is essential to ensure everything is in order, and the police administration is also involved in this process. We also receive a lot of feedback from the public, and we are looking at how best to incorporate their suggestions to improve public convenience.”

Earlier in the day, Adhikari also greeted people on the occasion of Chhath Puja through a post on X. Wishing devotees on the festival, he wrote,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all devotees on Chhath Puja, the grand festival of sun worship, popular faith, and devotion to Chhathi Maiya. May the grace of Lord Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya remain with all devotees, and may it bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives. This is my prayer. Hail Chhathi Maiya”

Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya. The festival begins with Nahay Khay, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare traditional food. The second day, known as Kharna, involves fasting from sunrise to sunset. Devotees break their fast after offering prayers in the evening and then observe a 36-hour fast without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather near rivers and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when prayers are offered to the rising sun. The fast is then broken through a ritual known as Parana.