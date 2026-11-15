Bowen Yang Makes Surprise SNL Return Parodying Tech Mogul Jensen Huang

Los Angeles [US], November 15 (ANI): Comedian and actor Bowen Yang made a surprise return to 'Saturday Night Live', months after bidding farewell to the long-running sketch comedy show. During the cold open on SNL, Bowen Yang played tech mogul Jensen Huang while host John Mulaney led a group of tech billionaires through a CIA class on how to recognise female spies, as per Variety.

The cold open shows Mulaney taking centrestage as a CIA agent who brought together ultra-rich tech moguls at the agency's headquarters for a crash course on how to recognise a classic espionage honeytrap, in a hilarious nod to the Nvidia scandal that has rocked the business world. In the most surprising addition, Yang walked in to deliver a pitch-perfect spoof of Jensen Huang, who resigned from the Silicon Valley giant amid the growing scandal.

Introducing himself as“Jensen Hide-Your-Wife Huang”, the comedian-actor quipped,“women don't like guys like us. That's how we became guys like us.” He further took a dig, saying that when Huang comes into the room,“You know what's about to go down – the S & P 500.” Among others on the sketch were tech billionaires, including James Austin Johnson as Peter Thiel, Andrew Dismukes as Mark Zuckerberg, Jane Wickline as Anthropic chief Dario Amodei, Jeremy Culhane as Elon Musk and Ben Marshall as OpenAI chief Sam Altman, the Variety report added.

In the CIA room setting, Mulaney as an agent playfully used a pointer and monitor to flash Venn diagram graphics to school the billionaires, while explaining the difference between“Woman who would actually want to have sex with you” and“A woman who is clearly a spy.” The spoof performance came on the heels of NVIDIA's November 12 announcement that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and board member with immediate effect. Huang co-founded NVIDIA in 1993 and led the company for more than three decades, overseeing its transformation from a graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer into a major global supplier of chips powering artificial intelligence infrastructure. His departure followed reports concerning his personal relationships and allegations involving a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence. The intelligence-related allegations have not been independently established. (ANI)