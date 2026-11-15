Punjab CM Announces Aid Following Tragic Bus Accident in Tarn Taran

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families who lost their lives in a bus collision in Punjab's Tarn Taran. The government will provide Rs 1 lakh each to the injured, along with free treatment, CM Mann further said.

"Yesterday, an unfortunate accident took place involving buses under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana. All patients admitted here are stable... Over 7 lakh pilgrims have travelled in 17,000 trips so far without any issue. A motorcyclist suddenly came onto the highway, and while trying to save him, the bus collided with another pilgrimage bus coming from the opposite side. It was a sudden accident, not a lapse in arrangements," Punjab CM said after meeting the injured on Sunday.

At least four people lost their lives while 18 others sustained injuries in an accident after two buses carrying pilgrims collided during an attempt to avoid a motorcyclist coming from the wrong side.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life in the road accident.“Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tarn Taran, Punjab. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the PMO said on X.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba informed that the accident occurred when a motorcyclist was approaching from the wrong side and one of the bus drivers swerved to avoid hitting him. Another bus was coming from the opposite direction, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

“Information was received stating that two pilgrimage buses had met with an accident. Upon visiting the spot, the DC sahab and I found that a motorcyclist was coming from the wrong side and, to save him, the driver swerved the bus to one side. Another bus was coming from the other side, and in an attempt to save the motorcyclist, both buses collided with each other,” SSP Lamba told reporters here.

The SSP said that a total of 22 people, including those who died and those injured, were affected in the incident. Casualties were reported, including four deaths, as 18 people sustained injuries of varying degrees. He said five of the injured were comparatively serious and had been referred to a hospital in Amritsar for further treatment. Of the remaining 13 injured people receiving treatment locally, eight had sustained very minor injuries. Medical examinations, including X-rays, were being conducted on the others to assess possible fractures.

“This has been a very tragic incident. Complete assistance will be provided by the government. So far, 4 people have died. 6 who are critically injured have been sent to Amritsar Medical College. Among those who died, 3 were pilgrims, and one was a person who was on the motorcycle. Currently, 18 people are admitted. They were coming from opposite directions. A bike crossed over, and to save those coming on the bike, the driver steered to the other side,” the Deputy Commissioner told reporters here.