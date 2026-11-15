Shreyas Iyer Praises Fearless Mohammed Siraj After ODI Series Win

Tauranga [New Zealand], November 15 (ANI): India stand-in ODI captain Shreyas Iyer on Sunday praised Mohammed Siraj for his impressive performance in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand, describing the pacer as a "fearless" player and an "unflinching character" after India secured a 22-run victory to clinch the series 3-1. Siraj, who had got limited opportunities in one-day cricket over the last couple of years, made an impact on his return to the playing XI.

Iyer said the pacer showed no signs of rustiness and made the most of the opportunity with an impressive opening spell. Speaking during the post-match press conference, Iyer compared Siraj's fearless approach to that of a horse in a battlefield and praised his commitment to the team.

"I feel Mohammed Siraj is like that guy who is when you see a horse in a war who is fearless, who wants to go and battle in every field-he's that kind of a player. Obviously, he wasn't part of a couple of games previously, but today he got that opportunity, he lived up to the expectation, and we all know what Mohammed Siraj has done in the past for the country and also wherever he goes and plays," Iyer said.

He further highlighted Siraj's energy on the field, including his fielding efforts and remarkable throws, saying the pacer also motivates other bowlers in the team. "So yeah, heartening to see his efforts and the way he moves on the field, especially after bowling spells, those remarkable throws as well. So he's definitely an unflinching character which we have in the team, and he's someone who kind of motivates all the bowlers as well," he added.

Iyer also spoke about the challenges Indian batters face while playing overseas, particularly the lack of opportunities to practise on centre wickets and acclimatise to match conditions. Responding to a question about the team's demanding travel schedule over the last five to six months and its possible impact on batting performances, Iyer agreed that practising in confined nets overseas makes it difficult for batters to assess the trajectory and distance of their shots.

"That is actually true. We don't get to practice in the center wickets, so we don't gauge where the ball is going to go when we hit it. Whenever we come overseas, we get practice in that small net, and everything becomes monotonous. So once we get an idea-because in India we get an open net, so when we hit it, we know where the ball is going, where it's traveling-so that is one challenge that we face overseas," he said.

He further pointed out that frequent travelling, matches and practice sessions can become exhausting and reflect in players' performances. "But if you are playing consistently overall, and when there's travel, a match, travel, and practicing in between that as well, it kind of gets exhausting, and it definitely reflects in the performance as well. So we are all humans at the end of the day and not machines. But as long as we keep getting opportunities, that's what we want, and we want to keep winning because winning gives you the best taste, so that's what we crave for all the time," Iyer added.

India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval on Sunday to clinch the series 3-1, registering their third ODI series win on New Zealand soil. After being bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, India produced a disciplined bowling performance, with Arshdeep Singh leading the attack with figures of 3/30. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each, while Dean Foxcroft top-scored for New Zealand with 31 as the hosts were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs. Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel scored 46 each for India, while New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy claimed three wickets apiece. (ANI)