MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said a wanted individual was arrested after running over a police patrol officer and a sanitation worker in northern Irbid Governorate.

According to the PSD details, a police patrol stopped a vehicle in Irbid governorate this Sunday afternoon, who then discovered that the driver was a wanted individual with a prior criminal record and an expired vehicle registration.

The driver then fled the scene after ploughing into a patrol member injuring his leg, the PSD said, adding that a sanitation worker was also wounded in the incident.

The PSD announced the suspect was subsequently hunted down and apprehended.

Both injured men are in good condition and currently receiving medical treatment.

//Petra// AG