MENAFN - GetNews)""The way people think about their outdoor spaces has shifted significantly. A backyard is no longer just a yard with a grill and a folding chair. Our customers are designing complete living environments where they entertain, unwind, and spend meaningful time throughout the year. We exist to make that vision accessible through products that are worth the investment." - Spokesperson, PVLV Stores and Consulting LLC"Oasis Patio Direct is redefining how homeowners approach outdoor space design by offering a tightly curated collection of sustainable, long-lasting furnishings selected to create resort-caliber environments at home. The company's model combines selective retail with personalized consulting to help customers move beyond seasonal patio setups toward permanent outdoor living investments.

Phoenix, Arizona - November 15, 2026 - Oasis Patio Direct, operated by PVLV Stores and Consulting LLC, is reshaping the approach homeowners take to outdoor space design through its curated retail model, which pairs sustainably crafted luxury furnishings with personalized consulting services aimed at creating enduring backyard environments.

The company was founded on the observation that many homeowners aspire to create outdoor spaces that match the quality and comfort of their interior living areas, yet frequently encounter a fragmented marketplace that makes thoughtful purchasing difficult. Big-box retailers offer volume but often lack quality distinction, while custom designers and landscape architects require substantial budgets and extended timelines. Oasis Patio Direct occupies a deliberate middle ground, providing access to premium, hand-selected products through a convenient online shopping experience.

Central to the company's identity is its selection process. Each product carried on the platform has been individually evaluated by the Oasis Patio Direct team for material integrity, design quality, environmental responsibility, and long-term durability. This results in a focused catalog rather than an expansive one, a distinction the company views as a core advantage.

"Our customers do not want to scroll through hundreds of nearly identical options," the company has noted. "They want to know that someone with expertise has already done the sorting and that everything presented to them meets a high standard. That is the service we provide before a customer even places an order."

The product assortment spans outdoor seating and dining collections, shade and shelter structures, fire features including the recently added Fire Pit Art brand, and complementary accessories designed to complete an outdoor environment. Materials across the catalog reflect the company's commitment to sustainable sourcing, featuring responsibly harvested woods, recycled and reclaimed metals, and fabrics engineered from repurposed fibers.

The consulting arm of PVLV Stores and Consulting LLC adds another dimension to the customer experience. Homeowners undertaking more ambitious outdoor projects can access personalized guidance on space planning, product coordination, and design cohesion. This service bridges the gap between purchasing individual pieces and achieving a unified outdoor aesthetic that reflects the homeowner's lifestyle and entertaining preferences.

Industry trends continue to support the growing relevance of companies like Oasis Patio Direct. Residential investment in outdoor spaces has remained robust as homeowners increasingly view their properties as multifunctional environments rather than simply indoor shelters with adjacent green space. The desire for durable, attractive outdoor furnishings that justify long-term ownership has created consistent demand for the kind of curated, quality-focused retail approach the company employs.

Recent milestones for Oasis Patio Direct include securing authorized retailer status for Fire Pit Art, a respected artisan brand known for handcrafted fire pits that function as sculptural centerpieces. The company has signaled that additional brand partnerships are in development, with announcements expected in early 2027.

Looking ahead, Oasis Patio Direct plans to expand its educational resources, offering content related to outdoor space planning, seasonal care for premium materials, and design inspiration. These resources are intended to complement the shopping experience and support customers throughout the lifespan of their outdoor investments.

The company's full product catalog, brand information, and consulting service details are available through its website.

About Us

PVLV Stores and Consulting LLC operates Oasis Patio Direct, an online retail platform specializing in hand-selected luxury outdoor furniture, structures, and lifestyle essentials crafted from sustainable materials. The company pairs curated retail with consulting services, helping homeowners design and furnish enduring, eco-conscious outdoor living spaces.

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