MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five account sizes, rules shown before purchase, and 24/7 support from real people

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FalcoTrader, a simulated trading challenge platform, gives traders simulated access to stocks, forex and commodities within one browser-based trading environment, with challenges of up to $1 million in simulated funds. The platform is built to make trading challenges easier to understand: the rules are shown up front, several markets sit in one place, and there is nothing to install.







The FalcoTrader homepage.

Multiple Markets, One Platform

Traders can follow a stock during earnings season, a currency pair during the London session or gold during major news, without switching between separate platforms.

The platform runs directly in the browser, with no downloads or additional software. Charts, order entry, account balance and challenge progress all sit on one screen, so traders can see their profit target and loss limits while they trade.







Charts, orders and challenge stats on one screen.

Five Challenge Sizes, Rules Published Up Front

FalcoTrader offers five simulated account sizes: $50,000, $100,000, $200,000, $500,000 and $1,000,000. Traders choose between a One Stage challenge and a Two Stage challenge, which splits the evaluation into two phases.

Every challenge shows its rules before purchase. On a One Stage challenge, the profit target is 10%, the maximum daily loss is 4%, the maximum overall loss is 6%, and the minimum is 10 trading days.

The simulated profit split rises with the account size: 30% on the $50,000 challenge, 50% on $100,000, 60% on $200,000, 70% on $500,000 and 80% on $1,000,000. All account balances are simulated and are not capital for live market trading.







Every challenge plan shows its rules and profit split up front.

Earning Stage and Payouts

Traders who meet the challenge objectives and pass a short compliance review move to the Earning Stage. From there, they can request a payout up to three times per month, with processing taking up to 72 hours on working days. Payouts are contractual rewards based on simulated performance, under the program rules.

Reaching the Earning Stage can also unlock a Free Challenge Reward: a free challenge one tier higher than the one the trader passed.

Restart Pass

If a challenge fails, a Restart Pass lets the trader return to the same challenge and stage instead of buying a new one. Completed trading days are kept, and each Restart adds 2% or 1% of the original challenge size to the starting balance, depending on the challenge type and phase. Restart is an optional paid feature.

Support From Real People

FalcoTrader is backed by a team of more than 30 people across five countries. Support is available 24/7, and traders reach a real person rather than an automated reply.

Before Starting

As with any trading challenge, traders should read the profit targets, loss limits, fees and payout rules before buying. FalcoTrader publishes all of these on its website, and passing a challenge or receiving a reward is not guaranteed.

About FalcoTrader

FalcoTrader is a simulated trading challenge platform that combines a browser-based platform, three market categories (stocks, forex and commodities) and clearly published rules across five challenge sizes. For traders who want to test their approach in a rule-based simulated environment, it offers a straightforward place to start.

Official website: falcotrader.com

Disclaimer: FalcoTrader provides simulated trading only. No real trades are executed on financial markets, and no real funds are used.

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Arkadio Marc

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