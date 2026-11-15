MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company expands evaluation capacity for larger inherited collections, multi-item jewelry collections, precious metals, coins, bullion, sterling silver and luxury watches through its Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations

Laguna Hills, CA, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers today announced the expansion of its Estate and Large-Collection Evaluation Services, increasing the company's capacity to evaluate larger inherited collections and multi-category groups of jewelry, precious metals and other qualifying valuables throughout Orange County.







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The expanded service will operate through Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations, providing resources for larger collections in both South and North Orange County.

The expansion is designed for customers whose valuables may require additional time to sort, identify, test and evaluate because of the number or variety of individual items involved.

Qualifying collections may include gold jewelry, high-karat gold, estate and inherited jewelry, gold and silver coins, bullion, sterling silver, platinum, luxury watches and other qualifying valuables.

"A larger collection is very different from evaluating one ring or a few pieces of jewelry," said Amy, Managing Partner of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers. "Some customers arrive with jewelry accumulated over decades or inherited from multiple family members. We expanded these services so we can give larger collections the time and individual attention they require."

Expanding Capacity for Larger Collections

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said larger collections can present evaluation challenges that are not typically encountered with individual items.

A collection may contain dozens or more individual pieces representing different precious metals, purities, periods and categories.

Some items may be clearly marked. Others may have worn or unfamiliar markings or require additional examination.

Rather than treating an entire collection as one category, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' expanded service is designed to allow qualifying items to be separated and evaluated according to their individual characteristics when appropriate.

The company said customers with particularly large or complex collections may contact either Orange County location in advance to discuss evaluation arrangements.

Multi-Category Collections Can Contain More Than Jewelry

Large collections do not necessarily consist exclusively of gold jewelry.

A family collection accumulated over decades can contain:



Gold rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings

10k, 14k and 18k gold jewelry

21k, 22k and 24k high-karat gold

Broken and unwanted gold jewelry

Estate and inherited jewelry

Gold coins and bullion

Silver coins and bullion

Sterling silver flatware and hollowware

Platinum jewelry

Dental gold and qualifying precious-metal material

Luxury watches

Mixed jewelry boxes

Multi-generation family collections Other qualifying valuables

The expanded service is intended to accommodate qualifying collections containing several of these categories within a single evaluation.

"We don't assume that everything in a collection is the same," Amy said. "A customer may have 14k jewelry, an 18k piece, sterling silver, a few coins and a watch all together. Part of evaluating a larger collection is identifying those differences."

Estate and Inherited Collections

Estate and inherited collections will be an important component of the expanded service.

Inherited valuables may have been accumulated by several family members over multiple generations, leaving the current owner with limited information about individual pieces.

Some collections contain jewelry that has remained in storage for years or decades.

Others may combine everyday jewelry with heirlooms, coins, sterling silver, watches and investment-related precious metals.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said the expanded service is designed to provide additional evaluation capacity for these situations while allowing owners to determine which qualifying items they want evaluated.

The expansion builds upon the company's Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative, launched in October to provide specialized resources for inherited and multi-generation collections.

Evaluating Different Gold Purities

Larger collections frequently contain multiple gold purities.

Common categories can include 10k, 14k and 18k gold, while some collections may also contain 21k, 22k or 24k gold.

The differences can be especially important when high-karat jewelry is mixed with more commonly encountered gold alloys.

International and inherited jewelry may also contain unfamiliar fineness markings or hallmarks.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' expanded service incorporates the company's High-Karat Gold Evaluation Program when qualifying higher-purity pieces are identified within a larger collection.

The objective is to evaluate pieces according to their individual characteristics rather than assuming all gold-colored jewelry has the same composition.

Professional XRF Testing for Qualifying Items

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers uses professional XRF technology during qualifying precious-metals evaluations to analyze metal composition.

XRF testing can provide information about the elements detected within the tested area of an item and assist with precious-metal identification.

This can be particularly useful within larger collections because markings may vary substantially from one piece to another.

Some jewelry may have clear karat stamps, while other pieces may have worn markings, international hallmarks or no readily identifiable purity markings.

The company's recently launched Precious Metals Verification and Transparency Initiative also standardizes its emphasis on identification, testing, weighing, purity verification and explaining the evaluation process across both Orange County locations.

Coins and Bullion Within Larger Collections

Gold and silver coins or bullion may also appear within larger collections.

These assets can be discovered alongside jewelry in inherited estates or may have been accumulated separately as investments.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said coins, bullion and jewelry are recognized as distinct categories during qualifying evaluations rather than automatically being treated identically.

A family handling an estate may therefore bring multiple categories of precious metals to one location instead of assuming that a collection must consist entirely of conventional jewelry.

The expanded service is intended to accommodate that variety.

Sterling Silver Can Represent a Significant Part of an Estate

Sterling silver is another category commonly encountered in larger inherited collections.

Qualifying items may include sterling silver flatware, trays, bowls, serving pieces, hollowware and jewelry.

Some objects may be clearly marked "Sterling" or ".925," while others can require additional examination.

Silver-plated items can resemble sterling silver while having substantially different metal composition.

The expanded service allows qualifying sterling silver to be evaluated alongside gold jewelry and other precious metals within a larger collection.

Luxury Watches Require Separate Evaluation

Some larger collections also contain luxury watches.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said qualifying luxury watches may require considerations beyond those used for ordinary precious-metal jewelry.

Brand, model, condition, components and other characteristics can be relevant when evaluating a watch.

For that reason, qualifying watches discovered within a larger collection may be evaluated separately from ordinary gold jewelry when appropriate.

This distinction is part of the company's broader approach to separating different asset categories rather than treating an entire estate or collection as one group of equivalent objects.

Private In-Person Evaluations

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said privacy remains an important part of evaluating larger collections.

The expanded service will continue to provide private, in-person evaluations through the company's Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills offices.

Customers with particularly substantial collections may contact the appropriate office before visiting so the company can discuss the amount and general types of property involved.

Larger collections may require additional evaluation time depending on the number, variety and complexity of individual items.

The company said advance communication can help ensure appropriate time is available for qualifying larger collections.

Owners Can Choose What They Want to Sell

Having a larger collection evaluated does not require the owner to sell every qualifying item.

Some customers may decide to sell an entire collection, while others may choose only certain pieces.

This can be particularly important when inherited property includes items with sentimental or family significance.

A person might decide to retain a family ring or watch while selling broken jewelry, duplicate items, coins, bullion or other valuables they do not intend to keep.

"With inherited collections, the decision isn't always all or nothing," Amy said. "Families may have pieces they would never consider selling and other items they have no reason to keep. Those decisions remain with the owner."

Serving Larger Collections in South Orange County

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills office will provide expanded large-collection evaluation services throughout South Orange County.

The location serves communities including Laguna Hills, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Irvine, Laguna Woods, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Rancho Santa Margarita, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente.

Qualifying estate collections, inherited jewelry, gold, coins, bullion, sterling silver, platinum, watches and other valuables may be presented at the Laguna Hills office.

Customers with particularly large collections may contact the location in advance to discuss evaluation arrangements.

Serving Larger Collections in North Orange County

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Anaheim Hills office will provide the expanded service for North Orange County and surrounding communities.

The location serves customers from Anaheim Hills, Yorba Linda, Orange, Villa Park, Brea, Fullerton, Placentia, Anaheim and nearby areas.

The company's two-location structure allows qualifying larger collections to be evaluated through either its South or North Orange County operation.

Supporting Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Market Research

The expanded service will also complement Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Orange County Precious Metals Market Data Initiative.

That research program uses anonymized, aggregated information from qualifying transactions at the company's Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations to identify trends in local precious-metals selling activity.

Estate and inherited collections, high-karat gold, coins, bullion, sterling silver and larger individual precious-metal collections are among the categories the company intends to examine when sufficient data is available.

Qualifying larger collections may provide additional information about how different precious-metal categories appear together within Orange County transactions.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said published findings will use aggregated information and will not identify individual customers.

Building a More Structured Process for Complex Collections

The long-term objective of the expansion is to establish a more structured process for evaluating collections that contain a larger number or wider variety of qualifying valuables.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said these collections can require additional organization because items may differ significantly in metal, purity and category.

The company believes expanding capacity across both locations will allow its evaluators to devote appropriate attention to those differences.

"A large collection shouldn't become one big pile where everything is assumed to be the same," Amy said. "Whether there are different gold purities, silver, coins, watches or inherited pieces, we want to identify the categories and evaluate qualifying items appropriately."

Expanded Services Begin November 15, 2026

The expanded Estate and Large-Collection Evaluation Services begin November 15, 2026, through Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations.

The expansion provides additional evaluation capacity for qualifying estate collections, inherited jewelry, multi-item jewelry collections, precious metals, high-karat gold, coins, bullion, sterling silver, platinum, luxury watches and other valuables.

Customers with particularly large or complex collections may contact either location before visiting to discuss evaluation arrangements and the approximate size and type of collection.

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a family-owned precious metals buyer serving Orange County and Southern California for more than 23 years.

The company purchases gold jewelry, silver, platinum, coins, bullion, estate and inherited jewelry, sterling silver, dental gold, luxury watches and other qualifying valuables.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers provides private, in-person precious-metals evaluations using professional XRF testing technology at its Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations.

The company is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating and reports more than 400 five-star customer reviews across its online presence.

South Orange County Location

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers – Laguna Hills

23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite A -16

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 461-9191

North Orange County Location

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers – Anaheim Hills

155 North Riverview Drive, Suite 111

Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

(714) 409-9191







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Press Inquiries

michael [at] glitterbuggold.com

