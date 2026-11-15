MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Nov 15 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Sunday paid tribute to the brave Mizo chiefs and unsung heroes who courageously resisted British attempts to establish their dominance over the region.

The Chief Minister while addressing the event, organised in connection with the inauguration of the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum (RTFFM) at Kelsih in Aizawl, described the sacrifice of Lalnu Ropuiliani, who gave her life for the nation and the community, as a matter of great pride.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the RTFFM, an initiative under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The museum, named after Ropuiliani, a Mizo chieftainess and one of the prominent early tribal leaders, was inaugurated on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day), which is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The Chief Minister reminded the gathering that the Mizos have always been fearless and unyielding in the defence of their land and identity and urged everyone to face challenges with unity and courage for the greater good of the nation and the community.

He also appealed to the younger generation to cherish and carry forward the precious heritage, culture, traditions, history and values of the community.

Lalduhoma said that every community has its own unique culture that runs deep in its blood.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to protect this rich cultural heritage and traditions so that they are not lost to the passage of time and changing circumstances.

The Chief Minister added that it would be unfortunate if people drifted so far as to lose their own culture and traditions.

He expressed confidence that the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum would serve as a centre showcasing Mizo culture, traditions and history, and reflecting the bravery of the Mizo people.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena said that the occasion was not merely the inauguration of the museum but also a tribute to Ropuiliani and other Mizo freedom fighters and unsung heroes.

He expressed hope that the museum would help keep the memory of Mizo freedom fighters alive and serve as an important centre of learning about Mizo history and cultural heritage for future generations.

On this occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 246 different projects aimed at the empowerment of tribals, worth around Rs 3,000 crore.

Among these, the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum and Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Zawlnuam were inaugurated and the foundation stone of EMRS Pangzawl South was laid.

The newly inaugurated Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum complex includes a museum, open-air theatre, traditional hut, heritage walk, Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden, cafeteria, staff quarters and other facilities.

The Chief Minister inspected the various facilities during his visit.

The museum commemorates the courage, valour and sacrifices of Mizo tribal freedom fighters while showcasing the rich cultural traditions, historical legacy and heritage of the Mizo people.

It is named after Ropuiliani, a 19th-century Mizo chieftainess who courageously resisted British colonial rule and is remembered as a symbol of tribal resistance and sacrifice.