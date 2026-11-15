MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 15 (IANS) Joint forces started a focused operation on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district as the Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Kashmir zone) Sujit Kumar also reached the spot, officials said.

Security forces have been carrying out massive operations in Kulgam and adjacent districts after November 11 when two terrorists fired at and injured three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Akhran area near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district.

Special nakas and barricades have been erected at a number of places to hunt down the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Officials said a focused joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces at the Mir Bazar in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday.

Officials added that DGP Nalin Prabhat and IGP (Kashmir zone) Sujit Kumar along with other senior officers are on the spot to personally monitor the operation.

The operation is being conducted jointly by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the CRPF.

Within less than 24 hours of Kulgam attack on November 11, terrorists killed two Special Police Officers (SPOs) identified as Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar in hilly area of the district when they were reportedly on way to an Army picket.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma and Kishtwar BJP MLA, Shagun Parihar visited the families of the slain SPOs on Saturday.

Both Sharma and Parihar were highly critical of those police officers, who had ordered the two SPOs to proceed with just one.303 rifle and an INSAS rifle, to the remote area when there were reports of terrorists in the area.

LoP Sharma has demanded immediate restoration of the 40-person security picket at Kyra Dachan and restoration of SOG picket at Gujjar Kotha in the remote area.