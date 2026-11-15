MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) On the 151st birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Harsh Malhotra on Sunday led party works in offering tributes to the tribal icon by garlanding his portrait at a programme held at the city BJP office and later visited Chhath ghats in east Delhi to interact with devotees.

On this occasion, Malhotra said that BJP believes Birsa Munda was not just a revolutionary, but a symbol of social harmony, conservation of water-forest-land and self-respect.

"His (Bisa Munda's) "Ulgulan" movement shook the foundations of British rule. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared November 15 as "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas" in honour of Birsa Munda," he added.

The event was attended by BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and state office bearers Rajesh Bhatia, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Ranjeet Kashyap, Naresh Vashishth, Manoj Kumar Jatav, Santosh Ojha, Santosh Pal, C.L. Meena, Rajesh Goyal, Rajan Tiwari, Amit Gupta, Satyendra Singh, and others.

Delhi BJP President Malhotra said, "Today, on the 151st Birth Anniversary of 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda, we bow to him with utmost reverence. Birsa Munda raised the voice against injustice at a very young age and sacrificed everything for the protection of 'water, forest and land'."

He is an inspiration not only for the tribal society but for the youth of the entire nation, he added.

The Delhi BJP President said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Central government has undertaken historic initiatives for the upliftment of tribal society, inspired by Birsa Munda."

"Eklavya Model Schools, Van Dhan Yojana and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas are steps taken in this direction. The BJP government in Delhi, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is also committed to the welfare of the tribal and Purvanchal communities residing in Delhi," Malhotra added.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, "Birsa Munda Ji taught us never to bow down in the face of oppression."

"His (Birsa Munda's) life is a symbol of sacrifice, struggle and patriotism. Delhi BJP resolves to follow his path and ensure development reaches the last person in society," he added.

In another development, Malhotra inaugurated the Chhath Puja ghat at Namo Railway Station in New Ashok Nagar in his Parliamentary constituency of East Delhi.

He also visited 16 permanent and temporary Chhath ghats and met Chhath devotees to extend his best wishes.

The arrangements for the ghat built in New Ashok Nagar were made by Municipal Councillor Sanjeev Singh.

During the inauguration, Vijayender Dhama, BJP District President of Mayur Vihar, and Munesh Dheda, BJP Councillor, were also present along with Delhi BJP President Malhotra.

At the Chhath Puja organised at Yamuna Bank under the guidance of Dinesh Pratap Singh, Member of New Delhi Municipal Council, Malhotra was joined by former BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, NDMC Member Sarita Tomar, and Lata Gupta, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, among others.

Malhotra extended greetings of Chhath Mahaparv to all Chhath devotees and said, "Hands offering argha to the setting and rising sun, and a mother's affectionate prayers - this is the true identity of Chhath."