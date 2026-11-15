Punjab Congress Forms Committee to Coordinate New Leader Inductions

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Sunday constituted a four-member committee to oversee and coordinate the induction of leaders joining the Indian National Congress from other political parties. According to an official office order issued by PPCC President Pargat Singh, the committee comprises senior party functionaries, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Vijay Inder Singla and Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Deputy Leader Aruna Chaudhary. The other two members of the newly constituted committee are Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Former MLA and Hardev Singh Laddi, MLA.

To avoid internal friction and ensure unity at the grassroots, the party has mandated that no outside leader will be inducted without prior consultations with local unit heads. "The committee shall ensure that before any leader is inducted into the Congress Party, due consultations are held with the senior Congress leaders of the concerned area and the respective District Congress Committee President," the office order stated. The order further emphasised that "the induction process shall be carried forward only after taking their views into consideration and ensuring proper coordination with the local party leadership." The directive has come into force with immediate effect as the state gears up for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Congress launched its 'Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo' campaign in Amritsar with an anti-drug marathon. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the campaign promised a concrete plan to curb the drug menace in the state if voted into power. "The 'Nasha Chhodo, Bharat Jodo' campaign is currently underway in Punjab... The Congress party has always raised critical social issues; today, maintaining a healthy, fit body is essential, as a healthy individual would never even come close to drugs. This initiative is being organised here, and the Congress party is committed to taking it forward. I promise that once we form the government, we will implement a robust, concrete program to protect Punjab from the menace of drugs... The drug situation in Punjab is dire; it has reached alarming levels," he said. He blamed the Centre for failing to curb cross-border smuggling. "Large quantities of drugs and weapons are being smuggled in from Pakistan via drones; the Central Government was supposed to deploy anti-drone systems to counter this, but it has failed to do so," he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has announced its second list of 31 candidates, dropping several sitting MLAs, including a Cabinet minister, and fielding new faces in multiple constituencies. It comes after it earlier announced 40 candidates. (ANI)