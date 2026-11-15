Raja Bhaiya Backs Modi Yogi Slogans Denies Casteism In His Ideology

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, on Sunday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's unity slogans, stating that casteism has no place in his party's ideology. Speaking to ANI in Pratapgarh, Singh alleged that political parties had worked to divide Hindus in the name of caste for decades.

"For decades, several political parties have worked to divide Hindus in the name of caste, whereas there is no place for casteism in our ideology. We completely support PM Modi's 'Ek rahoge, safe rahoge', CM Yogi's 'Batoge to katoge', and Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's 'Hum sab Hindu bhai bhai'," he said. "Those opposing Shri Ram Katha invoke the Constitution without reading Articles 25 and 26, which give every Indian citizen the right to worship in their own way. We have been organising Ram Katha for decades; it has nothing to do with the 2027 UP elections", he said.

Separately, responding to a query on the University Grants Commission (UGC) issue, Singh declined to elaborate further while assuring supporters that it would not be implemented. "Those who trust my word should remember this firmly: it will not be implemented. Do not go into too much elaboration on that," he added.

Ahead of Monday's Kalash Yatra and the Katha commencing the following day, Singh said the entire Pratapgarh and Jansatta Dal family is hosting the event together and brushed aside objections raised by critics. "Everyone who has faith and devotion in Lord Shri Ram, Sanatan, and Lord Hanuman is welcome," he said.

Terming the opposition to the Katha "completely baseless," the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) leader urged critics to read Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. "Those opposing the Shri Ram Katha quote the Constitution all the time, but it seems they have neither read it nor have faith in it. They should read Articles 25 and 26, which give every citizen of India the right to worship and pray in their own way," Singh said, adding that Lord Shri Ram is 'Maryada Purushottam' and his Katha spreads harmony rather than controversy.

Singh also highlighted that 500 Hindu refugees from Pakistan-belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and vulnerable sections-have been invited to Kunda to attend the Katha, take a holy dip in the Ganga, and visit Sangam, Kashi, and Ayodhya. Recalling assurances made to minorities during Partition, he claimed that the Hindu population in Pakistan had declined from 23 per cent at the time to less than one per cent today, forcing many to flee to India for safety and their children's future.

Emphasising that minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have a right to seek refuge, he said their plight underscores the necessity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and added that efforts are underway to help them obtain Indian citizenship at the earliest.

Rejecting suggestions that the timing of the Katha is linked to the upcoming 2027 state Assembly polls, Singh said he has been organising Shri Ram Kathas for decades. "Both residents and Bageshwar Dham Sarkar wanted a Katha in Kunda. It is merely a coincidence that it is taking place as 2026 nears its end ahead of elections likely in February 2027. Please do not link it to elections," he said. (ANI)