India Secures Dramatic One-Wicket Win Against Pakistan in U-19 Final

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Indian batter Manal Chauhan played a crucial role in India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final, producing a match-defining late 47 to help the team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. India clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Saturday.

Players Reflect on the Unforgettable Triumph

Having slipped to 251 for seven, India found unlikely heroes in Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva, whose crucial late contributions turned the contest around and kept India in the hunt. With nerves running high, Ulva struck a boundary off the final ball to seal a dramatic victory and guide India to their ninth U-19 Asia Cup title. Reflecting on the unforgettable experience against the arch-rivals, Chauhan described representing India as a dream come true, admitting that he was overwhelmed by the emotions of the moment.

Chauhan also highlighted the encouragement they received from teammates on the sidelines, whose constant support kept their spirits high.“It feels absolutely incredible. Getting an opportunity to represent India is something every player dreams of. I got that opportunity, and I made sure to grab it with both hands,” Chauhan told ANI. Indian batter Kushagra Ojha also credited the positive dressing-room atmosphere and collective belief for helping India emerge victorious from a tense finish.

Match Details

Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to bat first, putting 337/9 on the board with a century from Usman Khan. India started off well, with skipper Lakshya Raichandani and Sehwag putting a 95-run opening stand. However, they soon collapsed to 252/8. A crucial partnership of 67 runs came from Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva. After Manal's dismissal, Mohit took India to a win, with Chigurupati Venkata playing a crucial supporting role.