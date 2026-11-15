MENAFN - Khaleej Times) More than 21,000 nominations and applications have poured in for the seventh edition of the UAE's Hope Makers initiative in just three weeks, highlighting the growing interest in recognising individuals and organisations making a difference in people's lives across the Arab world.

Launched last October by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the initiative is searching for people whose voluntary efforts are bringing hope to communities, supporting those in need and driving meaningful social change.

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The initiative, which celebrates humanitarian generosity and community service, is inviting individuals, volunteering groups and non-profit organisations to share their stories. The most impactful Hope Maker will receive a prize worth Dh1 million.

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Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said the Arab world was home to countless individuals working quietly to improve the lives of others.

"In every village and every town across the Arab world, there are young men and women whose positive energy can change their communities for the better," he said.

He said the initiative was established to encourage a shift in community culture, placing greater emphasis on optimism, collaboration and positive action.

The initiative continues to accept nominations and applications through, with organisers aiming to collect tens of thousands of stories showcasing people making a difference.

Those eligible include individuals, volunteer groups and non-profit organisations working on community-focused projects. Applicants can nominate themselves or be put forward by someone who believes their work deserves recognition.

Operating under MBRGI, Hope Makers seeks initiatives that have helped improve lives, ease suffering or address challenges within communities. Projects may focus on social, economic, cultural or educational development, provided they are carried out voluntarily and on a non-profit basis.

The initiative is open to projects, programmes, campaigns and creative efforts that have delivered meaningful benefits to their intended communities, including support for vulnerable and underserved groups.

Applications will be assessed on several criteria, including originality, innovation and the ability to demonstrate a positive impact on people's lives.

Applicants must demonstrate a track record of community service and humanitarian work, along with a clear commitment to mobilising available resources to make their initiatives successful.

Projects must also show that they can be sustained and expanded, with tangible benefits for local communities or measurable and verifiable improvements for their intended beneficiaries.

Organisations, institutions and humanitarian or charitable associations applying must be officially registered as non-profit entities.

The initiative also places importance on efforts that provide relief to disaster-affected populations, support people facing difficult circumstances and address the needs of communities that may otherwise be overlooked.

Hope Makers was first launched in 2017, when Sheikh Mohammed announced a creative job advertisement on his official social media accounts, inviting people to apply for the position of Hope Maker, with a Dh1-million reward.

Since then, the initiative has sought to bring attention to individuals who often work behind the scenes, dedicating their time, energy and resources to helping others without expecting recognition.

Beyond rewarding outstanding initiatives, the programme aims to amplify their stories through traditional, digital and new media, giving their work greater visibility within their communities and across the Arab world.

By celebrating these individuals, particularly young people, the initiative hopes to encourage others to take up voluntary work and contribute to community development.

It also seeks to reinforce a wider culture of hope, positivity and giving, demonstrating how individual acts of kindness and collective action can bring about lasting change.

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